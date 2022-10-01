Charity Focus: Able2B supports kids and adults with disabilities

News

Able2B is a unique service combining expert trainers and medical specialists improving day to day function for kids and adults with physical and learning disabilities - Credit: Able2B

As part of our drive to support local charities following the pandemic, this week we are highlighting the support provided by Able2B to help children and adults with a variety of disabilities reach their goals and fulfil their true potential.

About the charity

Able2B opened in November 2018. It is a unique service combining expert trainers and medical specialists improving day to day function for kids and adults with physical and learning disabilities.

Co-founded by Jon Thaxton, former British and European boxing champion, and Rachael Hutchinson, consultant orthopaedic surgeon specialising in functional analysis and disability, Able2B opened its adapted gym in Norwich, with help from the Just4children charity and Irwin Mitchell solicitors.

What began as a single class in an old boxing gym rapidly became a specialist service in its first year.

Impact of Covid-19

When the lockdown was announced, the future for Able2B was of concern, as well as the well-being of its customers, many shielding due to complex medical problems.

A quick decision was taken to move classes online. The live daily sessions proved a huge success with up to 75 individuals participating, maintaining not just physical fitness and mental wellbeing but beating isolation too.

Although Covid-19 was a difficult time for many of their customers, the forced change enabled Able2B to see that exercise little and often improved physical fitness even more.

It has opened up Able2B services to those who could not reach the gym easily, people living outside of Norfolk and as a supplement service to those attending the gym.

The word of Able2B spread outside of Norfolk, leading to new development opportunities.

Post-Covid, Able2B is now recognised internationally, providing support services nationally and overseas.

It provides advice and training to companies, schools, teachers and therapists to explain their methods and support inclusion.

Locally, the service grows daily, offering support to individuals who have lost services and function over the last few years to regain daily activities and improve independence.

Working with all disabilities, the service specialises in those with neuromuscular conditions such as Parkinson’s, MS, post-stroke and head injury, cerebral palsy and complex learning disabilities, to help them become stronger and fitter and to improve control.

Examples of their work and ethos can be found in this video:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWHcJoe_Z46-OQDPuXcwpxg

Get involved

Contact Able2B direct to find out more and whether services are suitable for you, your family members or organisation, via info@able2b.co.uk or by ringing 01603986407.

