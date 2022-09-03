News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

7 celebrities you might spot in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:15 AM September 3, 2022
xxx_jessiebuckley_adambuxton_sep22

Jessie Buckley and Adam Buxton are among those you may spot in Norfolk - Credit: PA/Archant

From national treasures to actual royalty, just being in Norfolk means you might bump into someone famous.

Here are seven celebrities you may spot in the county.

1. Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley in the press room after winning the Best Actress in a Musical award for Cabaret.

Jessie Buckley bought a 17th-century house in Norfolk last year - Credit: PA

Oscar-nominated actor and singer Jessie Buckley revealed in 2021 that she lives in a 17th-century house in Norfolk.

Buckley is known for playing Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret and young Leda in Maggie Gyllenhall's recent film The Lost Daughter.

2. Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman. PIC: Ian West, PA Archive/PA Images.

Olivia Colman bought a house in Norfolk earlier this year - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Actress Oliva Colman grew up in north Norfolk and moved back to the county earlier this year.

The Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe winner recently donated a buddy bench that had been given to her by Disney to Holt Youth Project.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teacher who took 'upskirting' pictures of pupils jailed
  2. 2 Thunderstorms to hit Norfolk this weekend
  3. 3 Two beaches battling to be named best in north Norfolk
  1. 4 New seaside chippy opens despite 'price of everything' going up
  2. 5 Three men saved from deep water riptide by swimmers
  3. 6 'Senselessly destroyed' - Anger as vandals damage seats in popular woodland
  4. 7 Smoke billows after fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
  5. 8 Scammers posing as couriers targeting people in Norfolk
  6. 9 'Rare' Norfolk beach hut goes on the market for £195,000
  7. 10 A140 now clear after earlier two-vehicle crash caused heavy traffic

3. Adam Buxton

Adam Buxton recording his podcast in the Norfolk countryside. Picture: Adam Buxton

Adam Buxton records his popular podcast from his home in Wymondham - Credit: Archant

Comedian and writer Adam Buxton lives near Wymondham, where he records his self-titled podcast from his home.

He often starts an episode while walking in the countryside with his dog. Recent guests include James Acaster, Louis Theroux and Mae Martin.

4. Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry grew up near Reepham and now lives near King's Lynn - Credit: Simon Finlay

Actor, comedian, presenter and author Stephen Fry grew up near Reepham and now has a home in West Bilney.

Fry is also a Norwich City Fan and has recently backed calls to scrap the controversial Western Link.

5. Janet Street-Porter

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter wore a crown made by The Needlecraft Shop in Beccles for the ITV show

Janet Street-Porter recently bought a house in southeast Norfolk - Credit: ITV Studios

Journalist and Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter lives near Thurlton in southeast Norfolk and moved there in 2019.

Street-Porter has said the village is "like the Archers" and recently wore a crocheted crown from a Beccles shop on Loose Women.

6. Jake Humphrey

Jake Humphrey has spoken out about sexism towards female sports pundits. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Jake Humphrey grew up in the area and is a Norwich City supporter - Credit: Archant

TV presenter Jake Humphrey grew up in Norwich and still lives in the area, he is also a supporter of Norwich City.

Starting as a presenter on CBBC, Humphrey has gone on to present for BT Sport and has a podcast called High Performance.

7. The Royal Family

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex arrivi

The Royal Family spend Christmas at Sandringham - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

While the Queen spends most of her time at Windsor Castle, her winter retreat has always been Sandringham.

The family visit St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas services.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also have a 10-bed country mansion Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Holton Pits Fishing Lake on a beautiful sunny day.

Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 12/05/22 of Dan Walker, as BBC Breakfast sport presenter Mike Bushell was also amon

Norfolk village to feature in new Channel 5 show

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Hungry Hugos is a new pop-up kitchen and takeaway which has launched in Acle. 

Chef, 21, launches pop-up kitchen and takeaway in Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an incident on the rapids at Center Parcs

Suffolk Live News

CCTV issued after incident on rapids at Center Parcs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon