7 celebrities you might spot in Norfolk

Jessie Buckley and Adam Buxton are among those you may spot in Norfolk - Credit: PA/Archant

From national treasures to actual royalty, just being in Norfolk means you might bump into someone famous.

Here are seven celebrities you may spot in the county.

1. Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley bought a 17th-century house in Norfolk last year - Credit: PA

Oscar-nominated actor and singer Jessie Buckley revealed in 2021 that she lives in a 17th-century house in Norfolk.

Buckley is known for playing Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret and young Leda in Maggie Gyllenhall's recent film The Lost Daughter.

2. Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman bought a house in Norfolk earlier this year - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Actress Oliva Colman grew up in north Norfolk and moved back to the county earlier this year.

The Oscar, BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe winner recently donated a buddy bench that had been given to her by Disney to Holt Youth Project.

3. Adam Buxton

Adam Buxton records his popular podcast from his home in Wymondham - Credit: Archant

Comedian and writer Adam Buxton lives near Wymondham, where he records his self-titled podcast from his home.

He often starts an episode while walking in the countryside with his dog. Recent guests include James Acaster, Louis Theroux and Mae Martin.

4. Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry grew up near Reepham and now lives near King's Lynn - Credit: Simon Finlay

Actor, comedian, presenter and author Stephen Fry grew up near Reepham and now has a home in West Bilney.

Fry is also a Norwich City Fan and has recently backed calls to scrap the controversial Western Link.

5. Janet Street-Porter

Janet Street-Porter recently bought a house in southeast Norfolk - Credit: ITV Studios

Journalist and Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter lives near Thurlton in southeast Norfolk and moved there in 2019.

Street-Porter has said the village is "like the Archers" and recently wore a crocheted crown from a Beccles shop on Loose Women.

6. Jake Humphrey

Jake Humphrey grew up in the area and is a Norwich City supporter - Credit: Archant

TV presenter Jake Humphrey grew up in Norwich and still lives in the area, he is also a supporter of Norwich City.

Starting as a presenter on CBBC, Humphrey has gone on to present for BT Sport and has a podcast called High Performance.

7. The Royal Family

The Royal Family spend Christmas at Sandringham - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

While the Queen spends most of her time at Windsor Castle, her winter retreat has always been Sandringham.

The family visit St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas services.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also have a 10-bed country mansion Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.