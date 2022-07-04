5 famous faces who were born in King's Lynn

From an F1 driver to a weather presenter on ITV, King's Lynn has links to several people in the public eye.

Here's five famous faces who were born in the town.

1. George Russell

Russell races for the Mercedes team - Credit: PA

Formula 1 star George Russell, 24, races alongside seven-time world championship winner Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes.

Russell, who was born in King's Lynn in 1998, took up karting at the age of seven and made his way through the ranks before his F1 debut in 2019 at the Australian Grand Prix for Williams Racing.

In 2022, he signed for the Mercedes team, having previously been a member of its junior driver programme.

2. Zara Dawson

Zara Dawson has performed in a host of TV programmes - Credit: IAN BURT

Zara Dawson is best known for appearing in the 2000 TV series Down to Earth as the daughter of Ricky Tomlinson and Denise Welch's characters but is a familiar face on the silver screen.

The 38-year-old has appeared in a host of programmes such as Holby City, Doctors and Family Affairs, as well as starring on stage.

3. Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor is best known for being the Queen drummer - Credit: PA

Queen drummer Roger Taylor is regarded as one of the greatest drummers in classic rock music history.

The 72-year-old was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, and wrote or co-wrote number one hits including These Are the Days of Our Lives and Under Pressure.

In addition to his work with Queen, he also formed a band known as the Cross where he was the lead singer and rhythm guitarist.

4. George North

George North was born in King's Lynn in 1992 before moving to Wales - Credit: PA

Born in King's Lynn in 1992, George North moved to his mother's hometown of Anglesey in Wales at the age of two.

Now a Welsh international with more than 100 caps for his country, North plays for the Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship.

5. Lucy Verasamy

ITV weather forecaster Lucy Verasamy was also born in King's Lynn and spent the majority of her childhood in the region.

Verasamy fronts Marks & Spencer's Fresh Market Buffet advertising campaign and has appeared on national ITV weather forecasts since 2012.

The 41-year-old is also a member of the ITV Racing team.