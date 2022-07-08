News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:24 AM July 8, 2022
Jessie Buckley and Graham Cole have both recently moved to Norfolk. 

Jessie Buckley and Graham Cole have both recently moved to Norfolk. - Credit: PA/Denise Bradley

From a comedian to a Coronation Street legend, these celebrities have moved to Norfolk in recent years. 

1. Janet Street-Porter

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter wore a crown made by The Needlecraft Shop in Beccles for the ITV show

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter wore a crown made by The Needlecraft Shop in Beccles for the ITV show - Credit: ITV Studios

Journalist and Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter announced that she had moved to Norfolk in 2019, leaving life in a remote Yorkshire village behind.

She said her nearest village shop at her new home was in Thurlton and described the area as "like The Archers". 

In June this year, she wore a crown on Loose Women that she had bought from The Needlecraft Shop in Beccles. 

2. Graham Cole

Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

The Bill star Graham Cole moved to Norfolk in 2021. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Graham Cole OBE, best known for playing Tony Stamp in police drama The Bill for 25 years, moved to Norfolk in 2021.

It is his second spell in the county as he also lived in Wroxham many years ago, but had to move back to London due to work.

Last Christmas he starred as Alderman Fitzwarren in the Norwich Theatre Royal panto Dick Whittington and his own show 'So You Think You Know Me?' is coming to the Playhouse in October 2022. 

3. Joe Pasquale 

Joe Pasquale revealed on Radio X that he has moved to Norfolk. 

Joe Pasquale revealed on Radio X that he has moved to Norfolk. - Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Comedian Joe Pasquale moved to Norfolk in March this year and told Chris Moyles on his Radio X show that he really liked the accent.

He is no stranger to East Anglia, having performed at many theatres and holiday parks, and he lived in Hopton-on-Sea many years ago. 

4. Beverley Callard 

Another Norfolk newcomer is Beverley Callard, who is best known for playing Liz McDonald in Coronation Street.

She shared news of the move on Instagram in May and pictures of trips to The Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross and The Ivy in Norwich. 

5. Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley in the press room after winning the Best Actress in a Musical award for Cabaret.

Jessie Buckley after winning the Best Actress in a Musical award for Cabaret at the Laurence Olivier Awards. - Credit: PA

Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley recently won the best actress Olivier Award for playing Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret.

The star of stage and screen revealed in an interview with The Guardian last year that she had bought a house in Norfolk that dates back to the 1600s. 

Norfolk

