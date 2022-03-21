News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:05 PM March 21, 2022
Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

From a top chef to an A-list actor, these celebrities are regular visitors to Norfolk for their holidays.

These are just some of the famous faces that have come to the county for a staycation: 

1. Jamie Oliver 

World renowned chef Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have a mansion in Essex and like to come to Norfolk with their children.

In May 2021 he posted a video on Instagram while enjoying a relaxing day out on the Norfolk Broads.

2. Giles Coren

TV presenter and restaurant critic Giles Coren is a big fan of Norfolk and has previously tied his reviewing in with family holidays.

This included glowing praise for The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, Eric's Fish and Chips in Thornham and Socius in Burnham Market over summer 2020.

3. Kelly Brook 

Model, actress and TV presenter Kelly Brook regularly visits Norfolk and last August posted loads of Instagram snaps of her soaking up the sun on Wells beach with her dog Teddy. 

She also came for a staycation in September 2020 when she again visited Wells and also Holkham Beach with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

4. Tom Hardy 

The actor, known for films such as Legend, The Revenant and Venom, enjoys escaping the hustle and bustle of Hollywood in Norfolk. 

He sent pulses racing when he visited The Wood Fired Food Co. in Burnham Deepdale for a tasty pizza and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade with his family in 2020. 

Jeremy Corbyn outside the Artichoke

Harley Wright from The Artichoke said: "Jeremy Corbyn came to visit our pub today because of [the Artichoke] being an accredited living wage employer" among other things. - Credit: Harley Wright

5. Jeremy Corbyn 

Jeremy Corbyn headed to Norfolk in summer 2020 and happily posed for photos with the teams at Taste of India in Holt and Coast Pizza and Gyro in Gorleston.

During a trip to Norfolk in 2021 he was spotted in Norwich restaurants including The Artichoke and Namaste Village. 

6. La Roux 

La Roux, known for chart-topping hits such as Bulletproof and In for the Kill, visited Gonzo's Tea Room while visiting Norwich in 2020.

The singer also went to Main Source in the Norwich Lanes to buy some new trainers.

The Royal Family attend Sandringham Church on Christmas Day 2013 - The Duchess of Cambridge. Picture

The Royal Family attend Sandringham Church on Christmas Day 2013 - The Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

7. The Royal Family 

Pre-Covid, members of the Royal Family headed to the Sandringham Estate to join the Queen for Christmas and hopefully things will be back to normal in 2022. 

Fans of the royals from across the country travel their each year to get a glimpse of them when they go to the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Anmer Hall is also the country residence of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge and they celebrated Kate's birthday there in January. 

