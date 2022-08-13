9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022

Katherine Ryan and Richard Osman are among the celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Amanda Cook

From Hollywood stars to beloved comedians, celebrities have been flocking to Norfolk this year for both work and leisure.

Here are nine of the famous faces who have been spotted in the county so far in 2022.

Katherine Ryan joined the team at Norfolk Paddleboards while filming a new series in Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Katherine Ryan was spotted filming with Joe Wilkinson in Norwich.

The pair were seen at Saporita, The Maids Head Hotel and went paddleboarding on the River Wensum.

They were filming for their new Channel 4 show: Joe and Katherine's Bargain Holidays.

Pointless star Richard Osman and antiques specialist Natasha Raskin Sharp outside Looses Emporium in Magdalen Street - Credit: Amanda Cook

Television presenter and best-selling author Richard Osman was seen hunting for antiques around Norfolk in August.

He was filming with Natasha Raskin Sharp for an episode of BBC One's Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip at Looses Emporium and Wymondham Antiques.

John Travolta was spotted at Morrisons in Fakenham in between filming at Raynham Hangar Studios - Credit: Gary Middleton

This Hollywood megastar's visit to the county made national news.

Travolta was in north Norfolk in March and April to shoot a short film called The Shepherd.

He stopped at Dereham Wetherspoons, Fakenham Morrisons, Erpingham House in Norwich, the Old Forge in Thursford, and the Crown Inn in East Rudham.

Ross Kemp pictured with Rosie Bickell, assistant general manager of the The White Horse - Credit: Rosie Bickell

Former EastEnders star and documentary filmmaker Ross Kemp came to Norfolk for a meal with his family in July.

Kemp went to the White Horse in Brancaster Staithe for his 58th birthday meal and posed for photos with staff and guests.

Actor Daniel Mays visited Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Here he is pictured with staff member Jonah Goswell. - Credit: Jonah Goswell

The Line of Duty actor stayed in north Norfolk for a holiday with his family in April.

He stayed at Harper Hotel in Langham and was seen enjoying scampi and chips at Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells.

Sung Kang with staff at the Bird in Hand in Wreningham. - Credit: The Bird in Hand

The 50-year-old, known for starring in the Fast & Furious and Star Wars franchises, was seen dining at The Bird in Hand pub in Wreningham in June.

Kang enjoyed a meal before he tried his hand at pulling pints and FaceTimed fans.

Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Sweet Sensation in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Best of Britain by the Sea

This food critic made her way from Norwich to Great Yarmouth for an episode in her series with celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott.

The pair enjoyed food at Coral Bay, Benoli, the Assembly House, Sweet Sensation, Benedicts, Docwras and Dearnos.

Christopher Biggins at Great Yarmouth Comic-Con - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The beloved actor, known for his roles in Porridge and Rocky Horror, was in Great Yarmouth in June for an appearance at the town's Comic-Con.

He met fans, went to the cinema and stopped for tea at Fish and Grill in Marine Parade.

Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. - Credit: PA

This comedian was seen in the stands at Carrow Road when Norwich played Tottenham Hotspur in May.

Both before and after the match, McIntyre was happy to take pictures with fans.