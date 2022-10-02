Bargain hunting TikToker reveals best charity shops to visit in Norfolk

TikToker Caroline Butler has revealed her favourite charity shops in Norfolk - Credit: Caroline Butler/Google

A Norfolk TikToker who has gained a following for her trendy thrift shop purchases has revealed her favourites spots to go "treasure hunting" in Norfolk.

Caroline Butler, from Long Stratton, has been proving you can still look good without breaking the bank.

And her thrift shop hauls have seen her gain a following of more than 13,000 people on the social media platform.

Here are seven of Ms Butler's favourite charity shops in her home county.

The Charity Shop in aid of Parkinsons UK

Where: 2 Langley Road, Chedgrave, NR14 6HD

Ms Butler said: "It is an Aladdin's Cave of finds. The shop is extensive and you could spend the whole day there and still not see everything.

"It is owned by a wonderful lady called Lucy, who has Parkinsons, and she is supported by various staff members.

"I have bagged designer tops, dresses and shoes (Karen Millen, Lacoste, Adidas, Victoria Secret), along with homeware items - including a garment steamer that I use on my many clothes.

"The staff are incredible - so friendly and helpful - and the shop is filled with so many positive vibes. I can't praise it or the staff enough."

Relate

Relate charity shop in Grove Road - Credit: Google

Where: 67 Grove Road, Norwich, NR1 3RL and Vauxhall Street, 22 Suffolk Square, Norwich, NR2 2AA

"With second-hand shopping becoming more popular, prices in charity shops are increasing.

"However, both Relate shops in Norwich remain incredibly affordable.

"In the Vauxhall Street branch I found the Nike Aeroloft jacket that retails at about £220. I got it for £4.

"Again, I've found BNWT (brand new with tags) items such as Ted Baker and Joules. The staff in both branches are always fantastic, friendly, engaging and a delight."

Sue Ryder

Where: 76 Grove Road, Norwich, NR1 3RL

"Again, when many charity shops are increasing their prices, Sue Ryder in Grove Road remains affordable.

"It's great for shoes and boots. I found a new pair of Clarks ballet pumps in their box for just £5 recently.

"They were on the Clarks website at the time for £45. The staff there are wonderful. Always friendly, upbeat, helpful and welcoming."

The Cancer Community Chest

The Cancer Community Chest charity shop in Brundall - Credit: Google

Where: 41 The Street, Brundall, NR13 5AA

"This little shop is quaint, cute and a haven of hidden gems.

"During the summertime, they had things for sale to the side of the shop in a small shed. In there, was crockery and glassware.

"Hidden at the back I found what some would call a gaudy teapot. Gold and black, and wouldn't be out of place in Pat Butcher's kitchen in Eastenders.

"Probably why it was only £1. But I noticed the Sadler mark underneath and thought it was most likely something special.

"Turns out it's quite a rare teapot worth between £150 and £200."

The Children's Society

The Children's Society charity shop in Poringland - Credit: Google

Where: Overtons Way, Poringland, NR14 7WB

"This is where I bought my most sought-after find.

"The item that generated the most comments on my TikTok to date was a pink, customised Dr Marten's leather satchel.

"It was £7.99 but it is probably worth over £100.

"It was customised by Norwich tattoo artist Abbie Williams. The video generated over 300,000 views."

Chapel Green School Charity Shop

The Chapel Green School Charity Shop in Attleborough - Credit: Google

Where: 24 Exchange Street, Attleborough, NR17 2AB

"This independent charity shop raises funds for the Chapel Green School - which helps disadvantaged children.

"The children often work in the shop, to help encourage their life skills. I love the shop for this reason alone.

"The staff and children are always wonderful, and the shop always plays some amazing tunes. It's such a party atmosphere.

"Also, the prices are incredible. You'd be hard-pressed to find another charity shop that's cheaper.

"I've bought dresses, shoes, bags and board games from here before at a fraction of the retail price."

Break and Each in Long Stratton

Break charity shop in Long Stratton - Credit: Google

Where: Break is located on Swan Lane, NR15 2XN and Each is located on Ice House Court, NR15 2XW

"I have to make a nod to my local charity shops.

"They are a stone's throw from my house and I often pop down to rummage in my lunch hour.

"The staff in Break, in particular, are super friendly and welcoming."

Emmaus

Emmaus in Ditchingham - Credit: Google

Where: Belsey Bridge Road, Ditchingham, NR35 2DZ

"This charity shop wins the prize for the most picturesque location. It is stunning.

"It offers a home, work and personal support to a community of formerly homeless people.

"The building is a converted convent and the building itself and the grounds are gorgeous. I definitely recommend a visit for the scenery alone. Plus they have a cafe."

Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust charity shop in Attleborough - Credit: Google

Where: High Street, Attleborough, NR17 2EH

"This is the only Dogs Trust charity shop in the region and it is the shop closest to my heart.

"My dog, Annie, came from the Snetterton Dogs Trust earlier this year.

"A 13-year-old Jack Russell who needed a home for her retirement years.

"So many items I own are thrifted - clothes, homeware etc, and even my dog.

"Whenever possible I like to donate to The Dogs Trust shop as I'm continually grateful to them for providing me with Annie."

PACT

PACT Animal Sanctuary charity shop in Eaton - Credit: Google

Where: Eaton Street, Eaton, NR4 7LD

"This is a recent shop on my radar.

"I did a video specifically about this one and their occasion room that is found upstairs.

"In this room there are wedding dresses, prom dresses, occasion wear and everything you could need to look glam for a celebration.

"It's like a posh boutique. Again, I love PACT because they're an animal charity and animals are so close to my heart.

"There are so many more shops I could mention too.

"I love the charity shops in Bungay, Wymondham, Hethersett and beyond."