Bridgerton-style wedding frocks on sale at Norwich bridal shop

Netflix's Regency romp Bridgerton has been one of the streaming giant's biggest hits in recent years.

Millions of us have been hooked on Shondaland's sumptuous adaptation of Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, which tell the story of the Bridgerton siblings - and attempts to unmask 'the ton's' all-seeing gossip Lady Whistledown.

A fashion feast, featuring beautiful ballgowns, it's little wonder that the Bridgerton aesthetic has fast become a big wedding trend.

To provide some inspiration, Juliette Bendell, of the City Brides boutique in Norwich, collaborated with Claire Myers-Lamptey, owner of The Old Post Office in Harleston, for a recent bridal shoot.

Claire spent three years restoring TOPO, as it is affectionately known, to its former glory and turning it into a luxury guest house.

The transformation was featured on a recent episode of George Clarke's Remarkable Renovations and included creating a hammam spa in the former bank vault and building king-size quadruple bunk beds.

With lots of opulent detailing, it made the perfect backdrop for the photoshoot, which was captured by Lisa North.

Juliette says that the look has been dubbed 'modern muse'. As well as taking its cues from Bridgerton, Princess Diana's maximalist wedding gown, designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel is another influence.

It seems like more is more is making a comeback in every way after the low-key weddings that were held during the pandemic.

"We're seeing lots of sleeves, including silk chiffon and lace balloon sleeves," says Juliette.

"We are also seeing gloves and bows making a comeback. And I never thought I'd be saying that Princess Diana's dress would be coming back into fashion!

"To make it modern, take Diana's dress, and replace the ball gown with a soft A-line skirt and balloon short sleeves."

