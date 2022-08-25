Soap star teaching £5 fitness classes after settling into new Norfolk home
One of the country's much-loved soap stars has swapped the cameras for yoga mats following her move to Norfolk.
Former Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has been settling into rural life since moving to the county earlier this year.
Now the actress, who played Liz Macdonald in the soap for more than 30 years, has decided it's time to go back to her fitness roots.
In the 1980s, Beverley had her own exercise slots on GMTV and she even released four fitness videos.
But after keyhole surgery on her hip back in 2020 the actress was left in excruciating pain and unable to exercise.
In an interview with OK Magazine, the 65-year-old said: “It was really hard to stop exercising while I was doing physio and recovering, because I’ve always taught fitness classes – even at the height of some of my biggest storylines in Coronation Street, I taught three classes a week."
Just six weeks after moving to Norfolk, the actress posted on her local Facebook book group asking for 25 "feisty" women to take part in her new classes.
She added: "It didn’t matter what age they were, what shape they were or their fitness level. I’m not into teaching a class full of stick insects. I just wanted real women."
And within two days, 700 people had submitted their interest.
Beverley has since been running weekly classes, which cost £5, at Waveney House Hotel in Beccles and all of the proceeds go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.