9 Norfolk campervan sites for a summer staycation

Published: 7:30 PM June 15, 2021

Campervanning is set to be popular with holidaymakers this summer - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With breaks abroad looking decidedly tricky this summer as the pandemic continues, many of us will once again be spending our holidays closer to home and discovering the delights on our doorstep.

Whether you're hiring or buying, campervans are more popular than ever, as people enjoy the freedom of planning their very own road trip.

From coast to rolling countryside, here are nine places you can pitch up in Norfolk.

Walnut Tree Meadow, Wymondham

If your four-legged friend is joining you on your holiday, then you can’t get more dog friendly than Walnut Tree Meadow at Wymondham.

The site, just a 20-minute drive from Norwich and handy for the Norfolk Broads, is home to Centre Paws, a hub for all things canine, so your pooch can enjoy some pampering at the groomer’s, a massage, take part in agility training – or even go for a swim!

Plus there are walks on site (including alpaca walking) and lovely routes nearby.

Facilities include a café, which also sells breakfast essentials such as free-range eggs and local honey, shower and toilet blocks, a hot water washing up area and fridge freezer for your ice packs. Picnic benches, barbecues and firepits are available.

And, as it’s on a working farm, you can also meet the resident pygmy goats and help out with feeding the chickens.

Electric pitches are available for campervans.

Two Jays Farm, Horstead

If you love walking, then family-friendly Two Jays Farm at Horstead, makes an ideal base.

Only 20 minutes from Norwich and half an hour from the coast, with the Broads close by too, there are plenty of routes to explore on foot or on two wheels, through picturesque woodland and along the River Bure.

Horstead is known as the Gateway to the Broads - Credit: Mike Morcher

Paddleboards and kayaks are available to hire on site.

The nearest supermarket, for those essential supplies, is in Coltishall, a 20-minute walk or a few minutes’ drive away.

Your neighbours for your stay will be horses, goats and chickens – and dogs are welcome too.

Non-electric pitches are available.

Old Brick Kilns, Fakenham

Perfectly located for exploring north Norfolk’s beautiful beaches, there’s also plenty to keep all the family entertained on site at the award-winning Old Brick Kilns, 15 minutes from Fakenham.

There are wildflower meadows, a fishing pond, playground, table tennis, games room and library.

Old Brick Kilns caravan park and campsite at Barney, near Fakenham. - Credit: Old Brick Kilns

The on-site bar-restaurant usually opens four nights a week serving up local treats, and stonebaked pizzas are available to take out.

There’s a well-stocked shop, where you can order your morning newspaper and breakfast pastries alongside picking up your essentials, plus a launderette. And wifi is available across the site.

The pitches and main facilities are all wheelchair accessible.

Electric and fully serviced pitches are available for campervans.

North Norfolk Camping and Glamping, Burnham Norton

If you love nature, then North Norfolk Camping and Glamping is an ideal place to pitch up.

The eco-friendly site is located in Burnham Norton, in the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Here, you’re right on the Norfolk Coast Path, with the beauty spots of Brancaster, Holkham and Wells an easy walk away.

Beautiful Burnham Norton Marshes on a glorious sunny afternoon. - Credit: Martin Sizeland

Burnham Norton is home to a National Trust-owned windmill, a medieval gatehouse and churches, and Burnham Market, with its foodie hotspots and independent boutiques is always worth exploring – there you can pick up some goodies to take back to the site for your evening barbecue too.

There are eco-toilets and showers on site and in keeping with its environmentally friendly credentials, electricity is solar powered.

Pitches are non-electric and check the maximum size limit for campervans when booking.

Dower House Touring Park, near Thetford Forest

On the edge of Thetford Forest, you can really get away from it all at Dower House Touring Park.

There are limited numbers on site, which means that pitches are spacious, and they’re surrounded by mature trees.

For explorers of all ages, there’s direct access to the forest, plus there are plenty of activities on site too – there's a heated open air pool, playground, activity area for sports such as badminton and more.

And during peak holiday times, the site’s pub is open for food and drink.

Facilities include modern bathroom blocks with accessible facilities, a laundry room, dishwashing room and freezer for ice packs for your coolbox.

Electric and non-electric pitches are available.



Clippesby Hall

In the Norfolk Broads, Clippesby Hall has plenty of camping areas and all sorts of leisure facilities, including golf, an adventure play area, swimming pool, bike hire, boating, fishing – and even a zipwire, making it perfect for active families.

Plus, you’ve got Great Yarmouth and its traditional bucket and spade seaside attractions a short drive away.

The Meadow camping area has been designed especially for campervans and tourers, with individual water and drainage facilities and electric hook up.

Galley Hill Farm Camping, Blakeney

If you’re looking for peace, quiet and glorious scenery, then Galley Hill Farm Camping at Blakeney ticks all the boxes.

From here you can explore the wild, untamed beauty of the north Norfolk coast on foot – and set sail from Blakeney Harbour on one of the regular seal spotting trips.

Plus, you can stock up on essentials and treats in the pretty village.

Some pitches have electric hook up.

Bircham Windmill

At Bircham Windmill, not only are you camping next to one of Norfolk’s most famous landmarks, you’ve also got one of the county's best bakeries on hand, filling the air with the irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread.

The campsite is small but perfectly formed, with just 15 pitches and a pair of shepherd’s huts, plus toilets, showers and a games room.

During the day campers can access the whole site, which includes a playground – and don’t miss the sheep being milked at 2pm (the sheep’s cheese is available to buy at the bakery).

And you can climb the windmill too.

Of course, Bircham Mill’s location makes it the ideal base for exploring the coast – Hunstanton, Brancaster and Holkham are a short drive away – and there’s a cycle route to the royal Sandringham Estate.

Set in the grounds of the Holkham Estate, Camp Elwood promises "an opportunity for those with a nomadic spirit and thirst to escape to the country" - Credit: Holkham Estate/Camp Elwood



Camp Elwood, Holkham

Popping up at Holkham for a limited season this summer is the retro American-themed Camp Elwood.

A dining hall with a restaurant and bar will be serving up slow-cooked meats, Texan flavours and cocktail making workshops to a soundtrack of The Beach Boys and Dolly Parton.

Plus, there will be macrame workshops, evening campfire sessions and canoeing, paddleboarding and wild swimming on the lake.

And you’ve got Holkham beach, regularly voted one of the best in the country, a short walk away.

Pretty Wells is right on the doorstep, so you can pick up your essentials - and enjoy some fish and chips on the quay.

There’s electric hook-up for campervans.































