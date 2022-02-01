A beauty expert's tips on how to get summer ready

Promotion

Kayleigh Willmott, owner of Elle Belle's Beauty Studio in Dereham, says now's the perfect time to start cosmetic treatments in time for summer - Credit: Elle Belle's Beauty Studio

Whether it’s for an upcoming event or a beach holiday later in the year, we’re all guilty of telling ourselves we’re going to get ‘summer ready’, but by the time it comes around we’ve made little to no progress.

And while the warmer months may still feel far off, now’s the perfect time to start your personal care plan-of-action, according to Norfolk beauty therapist Kayleigh Willmott.

Kayleigh, who has 11 years’ experience in the industry and owns Elle Belle's Beauty Studio, which is moving to the high street in Dereham later this month, tells us what cosmetic treatments are best to get during the winter.

Q: What treatments can help me achieve my weight goals for summer?

A: We offer a number of weight management treatments including fat freezing, laser lipo and needle and no-needle fat-dissolving procedures. Each of these treatments are carried out by professional beauty therapists (the injections are given by qualified doctors) and are effective at breaking down unwanted fat, leaving your body looking slimmer and more toned. They are also less invasive and painless compared to surgical procedures such as tummy tucks and traditional liposuction.

Elle Belle's Beauty Studio offer fat freezing, laser lipo, needle and no-needle fat-dissolving procedures, carried out by professional beauty therapists and doctors - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

These treatments are designed to target areas where you’re struggling to lose weight and should complement a healthy lifestyle, rather than used as a ‘quick fix’. The procedures can take an hour or less with no recovery time, so you can return to your normal activities almost immediately.

Q: When is the best time to start weight management treatments?

A: If you’re looking to get your body ready for summer and are struggling to get rid of unwanted fat through exercise, I recommend starting these treatments now rather than later. Although the procedures don’t have any downtime as such, there may be some sensitivity to the skin afterwards so you will need to stay out of the sun for several weeks as part of the aftercare, which is why it’s best to have it done in the winter.

Many weight management treatments also require several sessions to achieve the desired results, so it’s a good idea to start now so you have plenty of time to see results before the spring or summer.

Q: How long will it take to see results?

A: It depends on the treatment, the individual and the desired results. It can take between two to 12 weeks to see results, but some customers may need more sessions to achieve the look they’re after. Laser liposuction will often produce the quickest results with fewer sessions needed.

It’s important to bear in mind that you’ll also need to eat well and exercise regularly to maintain results after the treatment.

Q: How can I ensure my skin looks its best for the summer?

A: We offer a range of laser treatments at our beauty salon, including hair removal, pigmentation removal, vascular therapy and wrinkle therapy, tattoo removal and semi-permanent make-up.

Carbon facials are particularly popular at the moment as they can reduce skin irritation and blocked pores caused by wearing a mask and leave the skin looking fresh and rejuvenated.

It's a good idea to have facial treatments during the winter as you’ll need to stay out of the sun for a few weeks after the procedure - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laser treatments can be beneficial at any time of the year, but we recommend having them during the winter as you’ll need to stay out of the sun for a few weeks after the procedure, especially if you’ve had a facial treatment.

The laser hair removal course of treatments should be started now to ensure they are completed in time for summer.

Q: Are there any other cosmetic treatments I should consider getting now in time for summer?

A: Semi-permanent make-up has become very popular recently, especially microblading. Eyebrow microblading is the best way to achieve a full, natural-looking brow and it lasts for a long time.

There’s a six-week healing period following the procedure, and you’ll need to have a follow-up session after 12 weeks, so it’s not a case of getting it done the day before you go on holiday like you can with a manicure or pedicure.

To find out more about the treatments available at Elle Belle's Beauty Studio, visit ellebelles.co.uk or call 01362 421558.

You can also follow them on social media: facebook.com/ellebellesbeautystudio and instagram.com/ellebellesbeaut



