Norfolk's best and worst DIY lockdown haircuts

Published: 9:30 AM April 11, 2021

While salons have been closed, many of us have been attempting to cut our hair at home, with varying results - Credit: Gargonia/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Tomorrow, Monday April 12, hair salons are among the businesses which can re-open as the current Covid-19 lockdown easing continues.

While hairdressers and barbers have been shut, many of us have tried giving ourselves a DIY do - sometimes with hair-raising results.

Alistair Reardon of Salon Sixty Six in Norwich is looking forward to welcoming back his clients.

And, like after the first and second lockdowns, he expects that there might be a few hair scares to put right.

"[After the first lockdown] there were a few questionable cuts that I had to correct," he says.

"I’ve had video calls trying to talk people through cutting their husband's hair.

"One lady cut her husband's hair with a set of dog clippers, but reassured me she’d practiced on the dog first.

"And one lady shaved the sides of her hair with a set of dog clippers," he says.

But most of all he dreaded hearing the phrase 'I just stuck a blonde dye on it".

"Then the weeks and months of me trying to get it back to the beautiful highlighted effect commenced," he says.

Like many hairdressers, Alistair, who worked for his step father's building company while salons were closed, will be working extra hours to accommodate the demand for cuts and colours.

"As it was being announced in parliament regarding the re-opening, my phone started going crazy," he says. "I took a call from a client during the announcement and whilst on this call I must have had 20-30 text messages within the 10 minute conversation.

"My working hours have had to be extended due to the high surge in client bookings. But I feel I’m extremely fortunate that I have a business where I can do this."

Alistair says that he has noticed a change in the type of colours and cuts that people are asking for - it seems we're going for more laidback locks.

"I’ve actually had a lot of clients grow their colours out, [so] the surge in colour clients really wasn’t that bad.

"I definitely did a lot more ombré style colours as a lot of women were much happier with a more natural/ grown out colour. Also it was a bit of a safe bet in case we had another lockdown.

"The men have either gone for the shaved head look or what I’m finding is that some men are really embracing the longer hair, including myself. I’ve not had a hair cut since October last year and I’m really enjoying the length. "

Ahead of salons reopening we put a shout out on social media asking for your best and worst DIY lockdown hairdos. And you didn’t disappoint.

Necton hairdresser Tanya Pitt’s youngest son, Jacob (he has brothers Brandon and Logan) couldn’t wait for her to cut his hair, so sneaked her scissors and cut it himself.

Tanya Pitt's son Jacob's attempt at cutting his own hair - Credit: Tanya Pitt

Tanya shared the results with us – and also a picture of how it looked when she had put it right.

Tanya Pitt's son Jacob's hair after she put it right - Credit: Tanya Pitt





Ellis Churchill, from Pakefield, tried cutting partner Toby Gorbould’s hair. “My partner had a full head of hair before this started, then ended up looking like an iced gem and totally lost his crown,” says Ellis. “I posted it on Facebook and it had everyone in stitches – I hope everyone can have the same laugh we’ve had.”

Toby Gorbould was left looking "like an iced gem" after partner Ellis Churchill attempted to cut his hair - Credit: Ellis Churchill

In Fakenham Hannah Pannell’s partner put his hairdressing skills to the test on her eight-year-old son, Alexander.

Hannah Pannell's son Alexander's "Jim Carrey" haircut - Credit: Hannah Pannell

“He cut my son’s hair in the style of Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber,” says Hannah. “He was mortified. It literally looked like he’d put a bowl on his head and cut round it!”

Perry Scott, from Lowestoft, nominated his housemate Joshua Day’s DIY attempt at a high fade haircut.

Joshua Day's DIY attempt at a high fade - Credit: Perry Scott

“It left him looking like a Poundland Jack Grealish,” he says.

During lockdown last year, Katrina Smith, who lives in Scoulton decided to try and cut her long hair back to just below her shoulders herself.

Katrina Smith's hair before her DIY haircut - Credit: Katrina Smith

Katrina has severe anxiety and autism and has mainly been housebound for the last two to three years. “With that and the hairdressers being shut, I decided that enough was enough – having long hair was such hard work,” says Katrina.

Katrina Smith after cutting her hair - Credit: Katrina Smith

“I was so happy with the result!”

Donna Bell, from Bungay, and her daughter decided to have a go at doing her hair – and she was pleased with the result.

Donna Bell before her DIY hairdo - Credit: Donna Bell

“Me and my daughter decided to tackle my hair as I had had enough. Neither of us have ever trained in hairdressing and I think we did a good job – and all for the price of £8 for the dye.”

Donna Bell's new look - Credit: Donna Bell



