Heaven & Hell: Brenda Arthur

Brenda has enjoyed a remarkable career, having trained as a scientist, working at the Food Research Institute, she later became a community and youth worker for Norwich City Council. She then took on a role at City Hall promoting activities for the retired, becoming CEO of Age Concern Norwich for 17 years. To date, she is the only woman to have been leader of Norwich City Council as well as Sheriff and Lord Mayor of Norwich. Now ‘retired’ she works tirelessly chairing the Norfolk and Norwich Festival board and being a trustee of Leeway the Domestic Abuse Charity. Here she talks to Gina Long...

What is your connection with East Anglia?

I have no family connections with the area. I moved to Norwich from Birmingham in 1969. Since then, I have come to love Norwich, Norfolk, and East Anglia. I am married to Brian, I have two sons, along with two stepchildren and six grandchildren. I count Norwich as my home.

What is your East Anglian heaven?

East Anglia, and in particular Norwich and Norfolk, has so much going for it. However, do I love the skies which never cease to delight whatever the weather throughout the region.

What is your East Anglian hell?

While I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, when we do travel away from the east it does seem to take ages to reach other parts of the UK so it’s traffic.

What are your favourite East Anglian restaurants?

My favourite for lunch time catch ups with friends has to be Jarrolds, which offers a number of restaurants to choose from. I like the intimacy and wide range of choices offered at the Grosvenor Fish bar in Norwich, while No 1 in Cromer offers good food with amazing sea views. I enjoy eating at the Maids Head Hotel in Norwich, and River Green in Trowse provides a wide variety of choices for my husband who is vegetarian.

What is your favourite East Anglian landmark?

Again, I am spoiled for choice here as we have so many that it is difficult to choose one. Norwich City Hall and the Guildhall have both featured in my life over many years. Now that the festival offices have moved into the Guildhall, life is being breathed again into that historic building. In the county the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth stands out. It is impressive the way Jay family has maintained the building and the traditions. It is always a pleasure to take the family to performances there.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

I must admit to being slightly biased here, I do believe the Norfolk and Norwich Festival is a highlight of the year for me and thousands of others. While Norfolk and Norwich Festival works year-round with a number of groups and organisations the 17-day festival in May is outstanding. This year is our 250th anniversary, we have much to celebrate. The Queens Platinum Jubilee will be another reason for many great celebrations throughout the country and East Anglian.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

I don’t pretend to be an expert in any field. However, when I was leader of Norwich City Council, I was surprised at how few female leaders there were of local authorities. I could bore for England on the need to encourage more women into politics and for them to not be put off by the word “politics”. I recall my youngest son telling a colleague of his that “my mum isn’t a politician she’s simply a woman who wants to get things done.” I saw that as a huge compliment because I believe that is what public service is about. By and large that is what happens at a local authority level. It is so sad that people are increasingly disenchanted by Westminster politicians and the apparent disconnect with local areas as this can so easily cause people to lose their faith in democracy.

What do you always have in the fridge?

There’s always chocolate, yoghurt, eggs, tomatoes, and did I say chocolate?

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

I try to be kind and to appreciate and value family and friends.

What’s your favourite film?

The Shawshank Redemption is up there together with any number of Hitchcock films.

What was your first job?

While at school I had a paper round, and from13 years old Saturday jobs in Woolworths and then Boots. My first full-time job after school was working in a lab researching the biochemical causes of muscular dystrophy.

Brenda Arthur - Credit: Luke Whitcomb

What is your most treasured possession?

My memories are what I treasure most and when I need to be reminded of them, I look through my photographs. The great thing about memories is, I can keep adding to the store of them.

Who do you admire most?

I always admired Barbara Castle and Betty Boothroyd as inspirational politicians and strong women. However increasingly, perhaps because of Covid, I admire my family and friends more than I can say. The way they have all faced the challenges these past two years have presented has been impressive. I can’t choose one family member or one friend. All of them are simply admirable.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Other than chocolate and a cup of tea? A meal out with my husband and a trip to the cinema. Both of which have been sadly impossible or difficult over the past two years but here’s looking to the months ahead.

What do you like most about yourself?

My friends tell me I am a supportive and kind friend and I like that.

What’s your worst character trait?

Undoubtedly my impatience. I never was the most patient person but as I grow older, and time is shorter I have to work hard at curbing my impatience. It doesn’t always work I am sorry to say.

Where’s your favourite holiday destination?

Can I have two? After I married Brian 23 years ago, we honeymooned in Edinburgh and enjoyed the city with its museums and botanical gardens. A couple of years ago I visited New York with my youngest son and his family and have never been anywhere quite like it. I could quite happily go back to both cities. Locally, when venturing outside of Norfolk on days out, we love to visit Snape Maltings!

Best day of your life?

Impossible to answer. There is no one best day. I have been fortunate to have so many wonderful days and hopefully have many more to come.

Brenda Arthur - Credit: Luke Whitcomb

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Poached eggs on crispy toast with a cup of tea of course.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Rhubarb and ginger gin.

What’s your hidden talent?

Not so hidden really. I enjoy baking cakes and usually bake for board meetings and sometimes take treats into the festival offices for the team there.



What’s your earliest memory?

Together with the other children in my nursery, I recall having to take a 15-minute nap every afternoon. I didn’t nap of course but was sure to close my eyes as the nursery teacher walked along the lines of camp beds.

What would you like played at your funeral?

“Thank you for the days” by the Kinks “A nice cup of tea” by Binnie Hale and Elgar’s “Nimrod”.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I used to be a city Blue Badge Guide and enjoyed showing visitors the delights of Norwich.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

A large part of my family and many friends live here, and I wouldn’t want to leave them. I really appreciate the varied East Anglian coastline and the Broads. There are also good opportunities for interesting and varied walks in the Norfolk countryside. Then nestling in this outstanding landscape is the jewel that is Norwich with its wealth of interesting architecture, great parks and open spaces including Mousehold Heath and with outstanding arts and cultural offers. It’s great for shopping too. All this and within striking distance of London by train. In addition to all that it has a thriving voluntary sector whose members work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for people in the city and the county.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

This year we celebrate the 250th anniversary of Norfolk and Norwich Festival. The genesis of the festival was a concert to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich hospital and it is fitting that this year we are working with the Norfolk and Norwich University NHS trust to stage a concert featuring the music of Jenny Lind. This is one of many concerts and musical event which will sit alongside a range of performances from circus to song and dance.

With several free events in the Festival Gardens there really is something for everyone. So, I do hope people will look out for the programme which is to be launched soon, and will come along to enjoy the delights the festival has to offer, not only in Norwich but also in Great Yarmouth and Diss. Last year, we were able to stage what I felt was a triumph of a festival given all that had happened in the preceding year and this year has not been without its challenges, so I must thank our team of staff and volunteers who work so hard to make the festival happen. They could not of course do this without funding, and I must thank our funders Arts Council England and Norwich City Council as well as our individual sponsors and supporters and our corporate sponsors. I am so lucky to be a small part of this amazing organisation which does so much to help people through arts and culture. Do take a look at nnfestival.org.uk

