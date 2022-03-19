5 award-winning films shot in Norfolk
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018
Norfolk has become a destination for filmmakers in recent years with a growing number of productions choosing to use the county's locations.
With its wild landscape, stunning coastline and wealth of historical backdrops, it is little wonder the county is catching the eye of producers.
Some of the silver screen's biggest stars have travelled here to feature in Hollywood and independent flicks, with some becoming classics.
Here are five award-winning films shot on location in Norfolk.
1. The Souvenir
Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir was predominantly filmed in Norfolk at sites such as King's Lynn and Raynham Hangars.
Well-known British actors Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade and Charlie Heaton starred in the film.
The Souvenir won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Festival in 2019 and its sequel, also filmed in Norfolk, achieved two awards at the British Independent Film Awards.
Grace Snell, from Norwich, won Best Costume Design at the ceremony.
2. The Personal History of David Copperfield
Armando Lannucci's period comedy based on the Charles Dickens novel brought an all-star cast to King's Lynn for filming.
The likes of Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw and Hugh Laurie could all be seen in the port town when it was shot in 2018.
The film won a number of awards including five at the British Independent Film Awards and it was also nominated for a BAFTA for Best Casting.
3. Shakespeare In Love
The romantic period drama, released in 1998, went on to achieve huge success after it won seven Oscars at the Academy Awards.
It won Best Picture and also gained Gwyneth Paltrow her first, and only Oscar, for Best Actress.
The film put Holkham beach on the map as in the closing scene Paltrow can be seen walking along its long stretches of sand.
4. Yesterday
Danny Boyle's The Beatles-inspired movie was filmed at locations across East Anglia, including Gorleston and Halesworth.
In one memorable scene, 6,000 extras descended upon Gorleston beach for a staged live performance.
The film went on to win an award at the Montclair Film Awards in the World Cinema category.
5. Full Metal Jacket
It may seem unlikely but parts of Stanley Kubrick's 1987 Vietnam war drama were shot in the tranquil Norfolk Broads.
The Broads were chosen for its supposed similarity to rice paddy fields and can be seen in a scene where a US helicopter gunner shoots into the 'Vietnamese countryside'.
Full Metal Jacket won five awards at various ceremonies across the world.
It was also nominated for an Academy Award but missed out on getting an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay to Bernardo Bertolucci's The Last Emperor.