Published: 8:00 PM September 19, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a cosmopolitan city break, or an escapist retreat, you can find it just a short flight away in Scotland with direct flights operating daily (except Saturdays) from Norwich Airport to Edinburgh with Loganair.

Edinburgh is one of the most beautiful and historic cities in Europe with character oozing out of every cobble and charm around every winding medieval corner.

From wow-worthy landscapes and jaw-dropping architecture to an awe-inspiring world famous icon, Edinburgh castle, there is so much to see and do.

Explore art galleries and museums, take a whisky tour or two, or while away a few hours at the zoo, home to 1,000 rare and beautiful animals from around the world including the UK’s only giant pandas and koalas.

Then there is the shopping! There aren't many cities in the world where the foremost shopping thoroughfare boasts an uninterrupted view of an ancient castle, but Edinburgh's Princes Street does just that!

It's unique, with shops lining only one side of the street and lush garden space on the other giving breath-taking views of the Old Town cityscape.

Then there is Multrees Walk, the definition of luxury shopping.

If Christmas is your thing, a visit to Edinburgh between November and January is a must.

The city centre Christmas markets are a popular highlight from food, drink and traditional crafts at the Scottish Market to unique gifts and goods at the European Market.

Then there’s the ice rink and Santa Land, truly something magical and festive for everyone to enjoy.

Of course, you could not come to Edinburgh and fail not to notice the stunning countryside which leads into the highlands of Scotland.

Here you can immerse yourself in your surroundings and the abundance of green space and, for the more adventurous, revel in the opportunity to discover the delights of hiking, cycling, kayaking and so much more.

Its Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters celebrating over 10,000km of magnificent coastline, over 30,000 lochs and lochans and miles of winding rivers, so there’s never been a better time to visit and explore the delights of bonnie Scotland and immerse yourself in the fascinating history and unique culture along the shores and waterways.

Whether travelling for a weekend break or staying a little longer, Edinburgh is a perfect place to visit on its own, combine as a two-centre city/country/coast adventure or simply use as your gateway to the start of a journey into the highlands.

Flights to Edinburgh operate daily (except Saturday) from Norwich Airport with Loganair. For the latest availability and to book visit www.loganair.co.uk

norwichairport.co.uk