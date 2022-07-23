Heaven & Hell: Aurogeeta Das 

Aurogeeta trained in printmaking, exhibiting regularly in India before working in New Delhi's media sector. After completing a PhD in art, she lectured at the universities of Westminster, Hertfordshire and East Anglia and at Sotheby's Institute. She was chercheur invité at Institut National d'Histoire de l'Art, Paris, has curated/co-curated several exhibitions in the USA, Canada and India, and her writing has appeared in numerous publications. Auro soon begins work at Ipswich Museum, as a senior curator. She talks to Gina Long...

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I live in Norwich and have done so for over a decade. My husband studied at UEA and I briefly taught there. My late father-in-law had a soft spot for it too, as he was evacuated to Fakenham during the war.

What is your East Anglian heaven?

Wells-next-the-Sea because I've spent such happy times walking there with my husband and friends. Our back garden, which holds happy memories too. Also the Broads, the RSPB reserves and the coast, its history, its museums, its literature and its people. It's a package deal!

What is your East Anglian hell?

Its distance from my family in India.

What are your favourite East Anglian restaurants?

Pinocchio's in Norwich and the King's Head pub in Bawburgh and for a more casual experience. The Sahara Café in Norwich and the Station Bistro in Wymondham. I love the Bistro's location at a railway station and its decor of railways coaches.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

The Wash in Snettisham, which thousands of migratory birds such as pink-footed geese visit every year. Imprinted in my mind is the sight of oystercatchers and redshanks darkening the sky there.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival, followed closely by the 1940s weekend in Sheringham.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

British birds. I could do modern Indian art too.

What is always in your fridge?

Marmalade, usually three-fruit marmalade.

Aurogeeta with a Lou-Red Tailed Hawk in the USA - Credit: John H Bowles

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Make the most of it and be kind while you're doing so.

What’s your favourite film?

I have no single favourite as there are too many I love, but in the English language, among the top 10 would feature The Station Agent, To Kill a Mockingbird and 12 Angry Men.

What was your first job?

While I was a student, I worked as a receptionist and secretary to the director of an Alliance Française in India. For those who don't know, it's part of a global network of French cultural and language centres.

What is your most treasured possession?

I'd find it impossible to name a single one. Family photos, personal letters, my own paintings and books. Among my treasured possessions are a sari my mother painted, an 1890 dictionary I inherited from my father (which has the names of several ancestors written in it) and a couple of works by the Indian indigenous artist Jangarh Singh Shyam, which were gifts from dear friends.

Who do you admire most?

Currently, my son. His joie de vivre is infectious. Otherwise my mother, who is an incredibly strong woman.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Books.

What do you like about yourself most?

My ability to view people's behaviour from different perspectives.

What’s your worst character trait?

I am a very harsh self-critic.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

I don't holiday much. To my own surprise, I'd say California because of marvellous birding and dear friends who've helped me create special memories there. In India, I'd love to return to Bandhavgarh National Park, which I have great memories of, from a family holiday we took when I was a child. In the UK, I'd love to return to Scotland. There are lots of places on my wish list that I've never been to yet.

Best day of your life?

The day my son called me "mummy" for the first time and pointed at me. Any day I paint is pretty great.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Pongal, a southern Indian dish. But I seldom get it, so buttered toast with eggs Benedict, with the bacon replaced by spinach.

What’s your favourite tipple?

Used to be a G&T, now it's probably elderflower pressé.

What’s your hidden talent?

Singing.

What’s your earliest memory?

A grass snake slithering under the armchair I was sitting on, while I was having breakfast in West Bengal. I must have been just under two.

What would you like played at your funeral?

Bird song and Bach's Prelude.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

As a child, I walked and talked in my sleep, even did a handstand once!

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

"Your call is very important to us. All our operators are busy talking to other customers. We are currently facing a high volume of calls. Please stay on the line. You are Nth in the queue." Recorded messages to that effect, on a continuous loop, for over an hour.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else?

East Anglia has an abundance of nature that is very accessible. But its best part is that the people are pretty fabulous.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

We live in an interdependent world. We're seeing an increasingly scary spread of intolerance all over the world. I'd say that compassion and tolerance were possibly never more important in recent times than they are now. The arts and humanities have been so sidelined recently, yet they help us enormously to see shades of grey, instead of viewing the world in simplistic terms of black and white.

Also, climate change is real and we need to be respectful and nurturing of all our fellow-inhabitants on this planet if we are to survive and have a healthy future. I have developed a keen appreciation for and love of birds since I started living in East Anglia. My series of gouache paintings of abstract birds combines my love of nature, colour and form and derives inspiration as much from my birding in East Anglia as from drawings women make in Andhra Pradesh, southern India. I'm very pleased to be showing them for the first time at Hadleigh Old School. I hope the people of East Anglia will visit the exhibition and enjoy them with us. Please see /hadleigholdschool.co.uk/ for more information.

