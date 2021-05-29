Promotion

Published: 9:30 AM May 29, 2021

Alice Walpole, OBE, talking at the IF Summit 2019 at Chelsea Football Club Jonathan Cole Photography Ltd - Credit: Jonathan Cole Photography Ltd

Head of Norwich High School for Girls, Alison Sefton, meets the Hon. Alice Walpole, OBE, whose inspiring career journey includes 33 years in the Foreign Office, a diplomacy role in Iraq for the UN, and is now the director of Goodenough College in London – plus she’s a mother to six children (including two sets of twins).

Alison Sefton, head of Norwich High School for Girls - Credit: Norwich High School for Girls

I talk to students about career paths not being straight and that they should take all opportunities on the way to finding their career. When did you know what you wanted to do for a career?

For a long time at school, I wanted to be a doctor. When I was about 15, I decided I was going to be a journalist. Then, as an undergraduate, I wanted to live abroad - not to travel, but as a resident. Back in the mid-1980s that meant working for the Foreign Office - so that’s what I pursued!

Did you have a role model who inspired your career ambitions?

My mother was extraordinarily dynamic. She worked full-time and was also a Norfolk County Councillor, deeply committed to improving the quality of state education. She went on to become an MP. She instilled in us a strong belief that you should make a contribution to the benefit of your community, to the very best of your ability.

Did your education help you with your career path?

Absolutely. I am very clear that being in an all-female environment was absolutely the right thing for me - and it seemed to be the right thing for all the girls around me. I went to university with the belief that women could achieve anything - when I got there, I discovered many of my female peers from co-educational backgrounds lacked that confidence.

In your early days in the Foreign Office, there were restrictions on what women could do in terms of their career, what impact did that have on you?

I was in the first cohort of Foreign Office women who could get married and have children, whilst continuing to work in diplomacy. Despite this change, we were still pushing up against all sorts of boundaries.

For example, whilst you could marry and go abroad with your husband, if you got pregnant you had to cut short your posting and return to London. I was a proactive member of a group of women pointing out that there was absolutely no logic in this.

As a result, the Foreign Office changed this ruling from January 1, 1993 - and my third daughter was born in September 1993 during a posting in Tanzania.

What’s the best bit of advice you were ever given?

My mum would say: "There's never a good moment to have children". I would look at it another way - "There's never a bad moment to have children – just do it and fit them in".

We took our children with us, whatever we were doing professionally. They became part of what was going on and it's been a huge advantage for them - they've all flourished on the back of their exposure to diversity and the number of languages they speak.

I think my friends would probably say I’m bad at taking advice, but I'm good at reflecting on issues and making decisions myself.

So what was the hardest decision you’ve made?

One really big decision that I had to make was when the United Nations came to me and asked whether I would be interested in running the UN mission in Iraq. I’d been with the Foreign Office for 33 years by then, so it was a huge decision to make this move - but I am so glad that I did.

Is this one of your proudest achievements?

As far as my career, I would probably say yes. I played a role in direct mediation where there were really serious confrontations between different ethno-religious communities. We went in on the ground and negotiated between the different communities - we helped set up community structures and took down barriers.

I felt privileged to be the UN's representative in Iraq - but it was also a tremendous responsibility. It was also difficult living on a different continent from pretty much all the people I love.

My personal proudest achievement is the people that my six children have become. I'm really proud of them - I have happy and confident children who've had extraordinary life experiences.

And finally, what advice would you pass on to those reading?

I would say: Prioritise being happy. People get very focused on status and money. From what I’ve seen of the world, I would say none of that matters. It doesn’t last. Follow what makes your heart sing.

Discover more about Norwich High School for Girls at: www.norwichhigh.gdst.net