8 amazing pictures of the East Anglian night sky

Author Picture Icon

Emma Lee

Published: 8:00 PM August 14, 2021   
Star trails above King's Lynn Waterfront as viewed from West Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Star trails above King's Lynn waterfront as viewed from West Lynn. - Credit: Archant

Our region is a brilliant place for stargazing. And these photographs capture the stunning night-time lightshows across Norfolk and Suffolk in all their celestial beauty.


Old Newfon church by moonlight

Old Newton church by moonlight - Credit: Andy Bloomfield

Went to Happisburgh last night in hope of Aurora

Happisburgh lighthouse set against the night sky - Credit: Citizenside.com

Shooting star, Aeroplanes and Stars over the river Ore, looking south towards Shingle Street

Shooting star, aeroplanes and stars over the river Ore, looking south towards Shingle Street - Credit: Richard Kemp

Stargazers congregated in Christchurch Park to join in with the BBC's Stargazing Live.

Stargazers in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Passing cyclists, torch-bearers, star trails and meteors

Star trails about Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Christopher Dean

The beautiful Hindringham Hall with star trails.

The beautiful Hindringham Hall with star trails. - Credit: Colin Lewis

Stargazers congregated in Christchurch Park to join in with the BBC's Stargazing Live.

Stargazing in Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Norfolk
Suffolk

