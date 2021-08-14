8 amazing pictures of the East Anglian night sky

Our region is a brilliant place for stargazing. And these photographs capture the stunning night-time lightshows across Norfolk and Suffolk in all their celestial beauty.
Old Newton church by moonlight
- Credit: Andy Bloomfield
Happisburgh lighthouse set against the night sky
- Credit: Citizenside.com
Shooting star, aeroplanes and stars over the river Ore, looking south towards Shingle Street
- Credit: Richard Kemp
Stargazers in Christchurch Park, Ipswich
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Star trails about Norwich Cathedral
- Credit: Christopher Dean
The beautiful Hindringham Hall with star trails.
- Credit: Colin Lewis
Stargazing in Christchurch Park, Ipswich
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
