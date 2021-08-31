Five ways you can make money from your home

Published: 4:01 PM August 31, 2021

People can earn money by renting out their car parking space. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thanks to a host of apps and websites, there are now plenty of ways you can make money from your home without having to sell it.

Here’s a round-up of five ways to cash in on your house.

1. Rent your driveway

Websites such as JustPark allow homeowners to rent out their driveway or car parking space for people in the area.

After listing their space, owners can choose when it is available for use and how much to charge for it.

The value of your space can vary - those in Sheringham are estimated to earn £210 a month for just one space, while those in Thetford could earn £105.

2. Have a theatre star to stay

Theatre Digs Booker is a website that allows you to open your home up to actors looking for accommodation.

Hosts willing to rent out their spare rooms can list them on the site for free.

Earn money from your home by renting out your spare rooms to actors and holidaymakers. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

All that is left to do is wait for a theatre star to reach out with their booking, which hosts have 24 hours to accept or decline.

3. Let someone else use your storage space

If you have plenty of storage space that you don’t use, why not let someone else pay you to use it?

Stashbee lets you advertise any space you have including lofts, sheds and spare rooms to the public.

When listing your storage, you’ll need to provide photos and dimensions of the space and set your monthly rental price.

4. Become an Airbnb host

With staycations becoming more popular, consider becoming an Airbnb host to make some extra money.

The company lets you list just about any type of property, from houses to flats to treehouses.

So, if you have a nice spare room or a converted shed with a double bed, you can advertise it on Airbnb.

Renting out your camera equipment could earn you some extra cash. - Credit: Kunlaya/Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Rent out anything

If none of the other options take your fancy, why not rent out just about anything?

Lending website Fat Llama allows you to list all sorts of items for people to rent, from cameras and drones to musical instruments.

All you have to do is post some pictures and set a price.