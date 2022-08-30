Where will you say 'I do'? 5 top wedding destinations from around the world

Promotion

Some of the most popular Italian wedding destinations include Lake Como, the Amalfi Coast, Sicily and Venice. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

When imagining your dream wedding, do you see a white sandy beach, the twinkling lights of Paris or spellbinding Venetian waterways?

Whether you’re a romantic at heart or an explorer whose relationship is one exciting adventure after another, there are some truly stunning destinations all over the world that would make the perfect backdrop for your big day.

Of course, planning a wedding is not a cakewalk, especially one that will take place overseas. You’ll need to consider how to get yourself and your guests there on time, book everything in advance and work out how to pay for it all in the correct currency.

International payment specialists, Clear Currency, can help you manage your overseas payments and stick to your wedding budget. Below, they reveal their top tips about how, when and where to host your idyllic wedding abroad.

1. An enchanting Italian affair

From breathtaking lakes to sprawling vineyards dotted with quaint villas, there’s no shortage of gorgeous places to get married in Italy. Some of the most popular spots include Lake Como, Lombardy, the Amalfi Coast, Sicily and Venice.

Short flight times from the UK make Italy an easy place for couples and guests to travel to, and there’s an abundance of delicious cuisine and wine on offer to make your day extra special. For outdoor ceremonies, booking your wedding between June and September should ensure good weather.

When marrying abroad, you may need to apply for a visa or wedding licence. Consulting a legal specialist and leaving ample time to sort the relevant paperwork is a must.

2. A sunset ceremony in Ibiza

Ibiza delivers stunning coastlines, romantic sunsets and a relaxed, inviting atmosphere. There are a plethora of picturesque wedding venues to be found among the island's stretch of sandy beaches, rugged countryside and pretty villages.

Clear Currency can help you manage all of your overseas payments when planning your dream coastal wedding in Ibiza. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ibiza’s mild climate makes it an ideal destination whatever the season. However, planning your wedding date outside of peak tourist periods could help you save money on travel. Flights can be booked from Norwich airport, making the journey easier for you and your guests.

Many couples choose to hold the legal ceremony in the UK to ensure the marriage is legally recognised at home, followed by a symbolic ceremony in Ibiza for loved ones to join in the celebration.

3. A heart-warming wedding in the city of love

What destination could be more perfect to say ‘I do’ than in the romance capital of the world, Paris? French weddings are a true celebration of food, wine, love and culture.

Provence's lavender fields are the ideal setting for a fairytale wedding. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The beautiful vistas of Provence with its fragrant lavender fields and glamorous resorts of the French Riviera are among the most sought-after spots for weddings. For the warmest weather, travel there from late May to October.

France’s residency restrictions mean you may require certain documentation, or you could consider marrying legally in the UK first.

4. A mythical wedding day in Greece

Become a part of Greece’s rich history and get married among fragrant olive groves, with a backdrop of the Acropolis, atop a hillside in Sifnos or on the beaches of the Cyclades, looking out over the Aegean Sea.

Clear Currency's online payment platform allows you to complete same-day transfers to help you secure overseas venues in sought-after destinations like the Cyclades in Greece. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With its combination of natural beauty and historic charm, it’s easy to imagine why Greece is one of the most popular wedding locations for UK couples. Set your wedding date between June and September for the best weather.

It’s worth seeking the assistance of a local wedding planner for help issuing an Apostille stamp to legalise your marriage certificate. You may also require a translator to help with booking and enquiries.

5. A fiesta in Mexico

Fun, sun and bedazzling landscapes await couples planning a ceremony in Mexico. Unforgettable wedding receptions can be held in the mystical cenotes and caves of the Yucatan Peninsula, among ancient Mayan ruins.

Clear Currency can explain how to pay for a wedding ceremony abroad if you're considering spots like the gorgeous cenotes in Mexico. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or perhaps you'd prefer to take your vows near the crystalline waters of the Riviera Maya or the incredible reefs of Cozumel.

Cabo San Lucas is another popular spot for couples, known for its sandy beaches and water-based activities, where you can spot an array of marine life including dolphins and humpback whales.

