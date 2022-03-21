Promotion
4 looks to transform your dining table and match it to your home’s style
- Credit: Aldiss
How to set your dinner table for entertaining guests, catching up with family or eating Alfresco.
“Dining brings people together,” says Tina Barkway, director of buying at Norfolk department store Aldiss. “By selecting beautiful crockery that reflects your home's style, you can create a gorgeous dining table to host a truly amazing meal."
Below, Tina reveals four of the latest dinnerware trends for 2022 and how you can recreate them in your home.
Style one: Tableware perfect for your country home
Denby's Impressions collection provides all the essentials you need – including dinner plates, cereal bowls and mugs – with a sophisticated design that is ideal for everyday use or special occasions. The elegant pieces, available in soft pinks and blues, charcoal and cream, pair perfectly with more traditional decor and will breathe fresh life into your home.
Style two: A dinner set ideal for your coastal home
The natural oatmeal and warm beige tones in Denby's new Kiln collection will help you create a relaxed dining area. Each piece is handmade in Denby's Derbyshire pottery for a luxurious finish. It's the ideal tableware to use outside and in for an intimate and enjoyable meal. The simple elegance of the pieces will never fade from style and will allow you to deliver a stunning banquet for your guests.
Style three: Dinnerware for your city apartment
Denby’s Accents range utilises muted and earthy tones for a modern and subtle effect. The Studio Blue and Grey tableware collection provides an element of casualness ideal for urban living and informal gatherings. The soft granites, blues and creams of this set will work well in a contemporary environment, for a minimal and stylish feel.
Style four: Classic crockery for a rustic cottage
Denby’s classic Linen range offers an effortless way for you to build a varied dining set that will fit perfectly with the quaint and eclectic style found in cottages. The taupe and cream dinnerware will complement your home's interior. You’ll find all the essentials you need to cook and serve family-style meals. The ceramics are safe to use in your dishwasher, oven, microwave and freezer, so are great for storing leftovers and easy to clean.
What else do you need to design the perfect dinner table?
As well as choosing your dinnerware collection, consider what glassware, serveware and cutlery you’d like to add to your table setting. I recommend dressing your table with linens, napkins and mats for a truly exquisite dining area and to help you recreate the restaurant experience at home.
To find everything you need to design a stunning dining table, go to aldiss.com or visit Aldiss’ Norwich or Fakenham store.