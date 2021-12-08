4 different CBD products that may work for you

Promotion

CBD oil has become a common sight on the market, its health and wellbeing benefits are becoming more well-known and documented.

Taking CBD is a fantastic way to top up the existing endocannabinoids that your body naturally produces, and helps your body to efficiently perform basic functions.

To help ensure you feel at your best physically and mentally, we spoke with an industry expert at cbDNA based in Thetford, to find out which CBD product is right for you.

1) CBD oil

Perhaps the most popular type of CBD product is the oil. For the most effective results, place a few drops under the tongue and hold it there for two-three minutes. It is recommended to take between four to ten drops twice a day.

Research indicates that up to 90 per cent of the oil is absorbed into the salivary glands and will enter into the bloodstream with 10-15 minutes. This is the most effective way to take CBD oil as swallowing immediately will decrease absorption within the body.

2) CBD Water soluble

Water soluble CBD is encapsulated, protecting the oils against degradation from the body’s defences. The water soluble CBD products that we provide are preserved using liposomal encapsulation. This means that liposomes deliver the ingredients safely to the small intestine, increasing the nutrient intake significantly.

This product can be added to water or any other drinks that you choose. The drops no longer have to be held under the tongue to ensure you feel the full benefits.

3) CBD capsules

CBD capsules offer many of the benefits of CBD in an easily taken, convenient capsule. This makes CBD capsules extremely easy to use - much like any other tablet-based supplement or medication.

Unlike CBD oil, which is designed for sublingual use or CBD vapes which are made to be inhaled, CBD capsules enable you to consume CBD in the same manner that you would consume any other multivitamin or medication.

Instead of delivery CBD straight into your bloodstream, CBD capsules are broken down by the digestive acids and enzymes in your stomach. The body then absorbs the CBD content from the capsules through the stomach lining.

The liver then metabolises the CBD before it passes through your bloodstream. The CBD has passed through the digestive system first meaning that CBD capsules take slightly longer to take effect than other forms of CBD.

The slower absorption of CBD makes CBD capsules a fantastic choice if you are looking for a form of CBD that takes effect more gradually and is slower acting.

4) CBD topicals

One way to ensure that you receive the full amount of nutrients from any product is to apply it directly to your skin. This is what makes CBD topicals a popular choice, as there are no protective measures from your body that lessen the impact of the solution.

You can apply CBD to the skin using a muscle rub or skincare cream.

For people who experience muscle pain or inflammation before and after exercise, or stiff aching muscles, the muscle rub helps to alleviate pain and acts as an anti-inflammatory.

The face creams that we offer can protect and soothe delicate skin, as well as fortify its natural barriers. Alongside the 500mg of CBD, the high number of vitamins and nutrients within the cream help to nourish the skin at root level. All of these products are vegan certified and GMO free, so that everyone can feel the benefits without having to worry.

To find out more about the various CBD products available, visit cbdna.co.uk or call 01842 762760.