Search

Advanced search

Wymondham Vintage Day will not return in 2019

PUBLISHED: 09:36 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:36 27 December 2018

Wymondham's second annual Vintage Day saw scores of visitors step back to the days of classic cars and fancy clothing. Picture: Susan Hall

Wymondham's second annual Vintage Day saw scores of visitors step back to the days of classic cars and fancy clothing. Picture: Susan Hall

Archant

The team of volunteers behind Wymondham Vintage Day have confirmed the much-loved event will not be running in 2019.

Bakers are encouraged to enter their creations into a 'cake off' as part of an upcoming vintage day in Wymondham. Pictured is Suzanne Nuri from Wymondham Town Team. Picture: Courtesy of Suzanne NuriBakers are encouraged to enter their creations into a 'cake off' as part of an upcoming vintage day in Wymondham. Pictured is Suzanne Nuri from Wymondham Town Team. Picture: Courtesy of Suzanne Nuri

Vintage day has been a popular addition to Wymondham Town Team’s programme of events, turning back the clock on the town centre for the past three years.

But Fran Young, chairman of the Town Team, said organising the event had taken its toll on the small volunteer committee and members needed a break.

She said: “People can’t go on endlessly. We’ve had a three year good run, people have worked incredibly but the team needs a break.“

Since its debut in 2016, the event, described by Mrs Young as ‘Wymondham’s Norfolk Show’ has been organised by just six volunteers.

Wymondham town crier Pete Travis heralds the launch of this year's Wymondham Vintage Day. Picture: Ian SprattWymondham town crier Pete Travis heralds the launch of this year's Wymondham Vintage Day. Picture: Ian Spratt

Despite efforts to recruit extra help for the 2019 Vintage Day, a lack of response has left the small committee struggling to cope with the work load.

Town team member Suzanne Nuri said: “We took the decision not to run the event in 2019 with a heavy heart because it was such a success and we were so proud of it.

“We would have to start organising in January because to put it all together takes a long time.

“It wasn’t a lack of funding or arguments it’s genuinely we were a little bit tired from it.”

The vintage event at the Wymondham Baptist ChurchThe vintage event at the Wymondham Baptist Church

Despite vintage day being off the 2019 calendar, Mrs Young assured residents there was still a lot to look forward to.

In June a town picnic is planned and the ever popular Wynterfest will return in December.

She said: “It’s a sad state of affairs that people don’t have time to give to community events anymore but it is our aim to build better cohesion between groups so we can continue our excellent programme.”

The town team will hold a meeting on Sunday, January 27, 2019 to discuss what can be done to maintain future events.

Anyone wishing to find out more should contact Fran Young on 01959 601179 or Franyoung@talktalk.net.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two top Royals stay at home as crowds gather for Christmas Day Sandringham church service

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of Sussex attend the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 34,500 mince pies in Barking and Dagenham this Christmas, experts estimate

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

Dagenham choir singer releases gospel album

Dagenham singer Ruth Talabi has released a gospel album. Picture: Ruth Talabi

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich taxi firm bids to open restaurant for drivers and customers

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Last chance to see exhibition on legacy of Great War in Norfolk

The Hubbard Wedding by Olive Edis. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service, Cromer Museum

Reader letter: A47 snails are thriving, let’s now improve life for humans as well

A Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail. Pic: Bill Darnell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists