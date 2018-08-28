Plans for £2.2m town council offices given the go ahead

Ketts Park will soon be home to the new multimillion pound Town Council offices. Photo: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Plans to build new town council offices, costing more than £2 million, have been given the go ahead by Wymondham Town Council.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At their monthly public meeting on Tuesday, November 6, Wymondham Town councillors unanimously voted to go ahead with the £2,226,886 project, which would see the council move from their base on Middleton Street to a specially built facility at Ketts Park.

The Ketts Park site is already owned by the council and is the location of several development projects, including a new multi-million pound, artificial sports pitch.

Councillor Suzanne Nuri said she hoped the new offices would be open for community groups to use.

She said: “We have a real problem with loneliness in Wymondham, which is something we want to tackle. The facility could be used to bring local people together and give them a space to hold meet ups.”

The project, predicted to cost a total of £2,226,886, will be paid for with a combination of existing council savings and a £765,000 loan from the Public Works Loan Board Facility.

The loan is set to be repaid over 13 years, with twice-yearly payments of £70,000.

Legal and architects fees of £115,575 have already been paid, following planning approval from South Norfolk Council in July 2018.

Town clerk, Trevor Gurney, said although council tax may rise in coming years due to general inflation, residents would not face tax increases to pay for the offices.

The current council base in Middleton Street is not owned by the town council and cost £27,500 a year to rent, plus maintenance costs.

The Grade 2 Listed Building is owned by South Norfolk Council, and has been described by the town council as “unfit for purpose” due to its lack of disabled access.

Other issues raised were the singe glazing and absence of proper toilet and kitchen facilities.

Mr Gurney added the limited space could only hold around thirty people and in the past the town council had been forced to rent Wymondham Central Hall to accommodate members of the public wishing to attend open meetings.