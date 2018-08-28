Search

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT at: 56, 56a and 58 High Street, Caister-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR30 5EH

PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 December 2018

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT at: 56, 56a and 58 High Street, Caister-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR30 5EH. Take notice that application is being made by: Wright Properties of East Anglia Ltd. For planning permission to: Construction of 4 No. two storey dwellings with car parking on land to the frontage of the above properties. Vehicular access to be from the existing private access road.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Town Hall, Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth NR30 2QF Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Mr Alan Wright Date 12-12-2018

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. `Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

