Application for a Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 13:25 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 26 March 2020

Notice is hereby given that Woodside Snooker Centre (Dereham) Llp has applied in respect of Woodside snooker Centre (Dereham), 18-19 Bertie Ward Way, Dereham, NR19 1TE for a variation Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to allow for Sale of Alcohol (on and off) Monday to Sunday 10:00 to 23:00.

Representations to this application must be made in writing by 14/04/20 to the Licencing Team, Breckland Council, Elizabeth House, Walpole Loke, Dereham, NR19 lEE where applications can be inspected during office hours. It is an offence to liable on summary conviction to a maximum of £5,000 to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

