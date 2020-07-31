Wisbech and Fenland Museum

Public Notice Archant

The Trustees of the Museum are seeking to appoint a contractor for temporary protection to be in place in September 2020. Further works including repairs and alterations to the roof, external joinery, masonry, rainwater goods and underground drainage will start in spring 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech and Fenland Museum

WISBECH AND FENLAND MUSEUM, CAMBS PE31 lES

You may also want to watch:

The Trustees of the Museum are seeking to appoint a contractor for temporary protection to be in place in September 2020. Further works including repairs and alterations to the roof, external joinery, masonry, rainwater goods and underground drainage will start in spring 2021. The Museum is seeking grant aid from public and private bodies, so contractors must have experience in working on Grade 2 star listed buildings.

You must also have worked on at least three suitable projects within the last five years and you must be able to supply professional and financial references. Please send expressions of interest to ruth@ ruthbrennanarchitecture. co.uk or telephone 07551 686643 by latest 31st July 2020. You will then receive a questionnaire requesting further details.