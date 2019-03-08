Application for a Premises Licence

WILLIAM CHANDLER is seeking a new premises license for 19 Church Street, Cromer, NR27 9ES Selling Alcohol for use on and off the premises

Application for a Premises Licence

WILLIAM CHANDLER is seeking a new premises license for 19 Church Street, Cromer, NR27 9ES

Selling Alcohol for use on and off the premises

Monday - 10:00 - 23:00

Tuesday- 10:00 - 23:00

Wednesday - 10:00 - 23:00

Thursday - 10:00 - 23:00

Friday - 10:00 - 23:00

Saturday - 10:00 - 23:00

Sunday - 10:00 - 23:00

If you wish to object to this application written representations with full contact details should be made to the Licensing Authority below: Licensing Section, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9EN

Representations should be made by 01/08/2019 (28 days starting day after the day on which the application was given to the authority by the applicant) This application may be viewed during office hours at the above offices.

N.B It is an offence, liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard scale (£5,000), under Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003 to make a false statement in or in connection with this application.