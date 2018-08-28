VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCES

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:29 07 November 2018

Public Notice

Archant

Application to vary our license to the sale of alcohol off premises

Wells Crab House Seafood Restaurant Ltd is seeking a variation to premises licence for Proposed Application

Application to vary our license to the sale of alcohol off premises

Our opening times will remain the same of 08.00 -01.30 and alcohol sales will only be permitted 11.00- 01.00 and late night refreshments from 23.00 -01.30 Mon - Sun

If you wish to object to this application written representations with full contact details should be made to the Licensing Authority below: Licensing Section, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9EN Representations should be made by 03/12/2018.

This application may be viewed during office hours at the above offices.N.B It is an offence, liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard scale (£5,000), under Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003 to make a false statement in or in connection with this application.

