VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCES

Public Notice Archant

Application to vary our license to the sale of alcohol off premises

VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCES

Wells Crab House Seafood Restaurant Ltd is seeking a variation to premises licence for Proposed Application

Application to vary our license to the sale of alcohol off premises

Our opening times will remain the same of 08.00 -01.30 and alcohol sales will only be permitted 11.00- 01.00 and late night refreshments from 23.00 -01.30 Mon - Sun

If you wish to object to this application written representations with full contact details should be made to the Licensing Authority below: Licensing Section, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9EN Representations should be made by 03/12/2018.

This application may be viewed during office hours at the above offices.N.B It is an offence, liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard scale (£5,000), under Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003 to make a false statement in or in connection with this application.