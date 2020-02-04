Search

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR WAVENEY INTAKE EEL SCREENS

PUBLISHED: 11:01 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 04 February 2020

Notice is hereby given that Interserve Construction Ltd. (Ingenuity House, Elmdon Trading Estate, Bickenhill Lane, Birmingham, B37 7HQ) has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence for the installation of eel screens and associated equipment to the existing water intakes on the River Waveney.

Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at:

Beccles Library, Blyburgate, Beccles, NR34 9TB. Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

- Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_ PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment?' section of case reference MLA/2019/00533;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice on

- Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

