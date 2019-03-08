Search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 11 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

JULIE EMMA WALKER-ROBERTS trading as W-R Transport of 2 Denton Lodge Waterworks, Munsford Road, Fentwell, Norfolk IP26 4DT is applying for a licence to use Railway Station, Munsford Road, Weeting, Norfolk IP27 OBA as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

