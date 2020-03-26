Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 27 March 2020

Mr Simon David Gunn trading as Univeral Tanker Solutions Ltd of 12a Bold Industrial Park, Neills Road, Bold, St Helens, Merseyside WA9 4TU is applying to change an existing licence as follows.To add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Stubley Farm, Silver Street, Besthorpe, Norfolk NR17 2LQ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

