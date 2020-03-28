Notice of an Application to vary a Premises Licence Under the Licensing Act 2003



Notice of an Application to vary a Premises Licence Under the Licensing Act 2003

Name of applicant: UK Live Limited

Premises address to which application refers: Earlham Park, Earlham Road Norwich NR4 7TQ

Proposed variation to licensable activities:-To add licensable activities to include one Friday per year:

Films - Friday 17:00 — 22:30

Live Music - Friday 17:00 — 23:00

Recorded Music - Friday 17:00 — 23:00

Performance of Dance - Friday 17:00 — 23:00

Supply by Retail of Alcohol Friday - 17:00 — 22:30

Representations about this application should be made in writing to:-Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH

Representations must be received by 28th March 2020.

The application may be viewed during office hours at the above offices or online.

N.B. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, a person who does so is liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard Scale (£5000) - Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003.