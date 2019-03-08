LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE

Amy Owen has applied to Norwich City Council for the grant of a Premises Licence, in respect of the following premises: Turtle Bay, 8 Swan Lane, Norwich, NR2 1HZ. Which would authorise the following licensable activities: Supply of Alcohol

Amy Owen has applied to Norwich City Council for the grant of a Premises Licence, in respect of the following premises: Turtle Bay, 8 Swan Lane, Norwich, NR2 1HZ. Which would authorise the following licensable activities: Supply of Alcohol — Mon 09:00 to 00:00, Tue 09:00 to 00:00, Wed 09:00 to 00:00, Thu 09:00 to 01:00, Fri 09:00 to 01:00, Sat 09:00 to 01:00, Sun 09:00 to 00:00. The record of this application may be inspected during normal office hours by an appointment at the Norwich City Council, Licensing team, City Hall, St Peter Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH or via the licensing authority’s website, at https://www.norwich.gov. uk/info/20014/licensing/1313/ premises_licence_applications_ received A responsible authority or any other person may make representation to the licensing authority in respect of this application.

Representations must be made in writing, either by post to the above address, or by email to licensing@ norwich.gov.uk and must be received no later than 01/05/19. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application, and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for that offence shall not exceed level 5 on the standard scale (£5,000)