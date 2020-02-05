Search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 13:37 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 05 February 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

TMO Traffic Highways Ltd trading as TMO Highways of Suite 19c Diss Business Park, Hopper Way, Diss, Norfolk NR22 4GT is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep an extra 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Roy Humphrey Group, Ipswich Road, Brome, Eye IP23 8AW.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

TMO Traffic Highways Ltd trading as TMO Highways of Suite 19c Diss Business Park, Hopper Way, Diss, Norfolk NR22 4GT is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep an extra 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Roy Humphrey Group, Ipswich Road, Brome, Eye IP23 8AW.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

