Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 15:01 17 September 2019

THUNDERBROOK EQUESTRIAN of Harlequin House, Church Road, Griston IP25 6PY is applying for a licence to use Harlequin House, Church Road, Griston IP25 6PY as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

You may also want to watch:

THUNDERBROOK EQUESTRIAN of Harlequin House, Church Road, Griston IP25 6PY is applying for a licence to use Harlequin House, Church Road, Griston IP25 6PY as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich baker to close business after 12 years

John Watt, owner of Pye Baker in Norwich, has closed his business. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Post Office to close as part of plan to move Co-Op to former pub site

The post office, which is inside the Cooperative convenience store on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft will shut its doors. Picture: Google Maps

Leisure centre set for revamp following £1.5m funding boost

Swaffham Leisure Centre will be closed for 20 weeks after £1.5m in funding was secured for its reburbishment. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists