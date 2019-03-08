ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

Iam delighted that the following local groups and organisations will provide their updates and their aims for the next Mayoral year: Ancient House Museum, Dad’s Army Museum, ‘Link-Up, Run Breckland, Thetford Music Project, Unity in Diversity and Walters Hearing Dogs

Carnegie Room, Cage Lane, Thetford Tuesday 7th May 2019 at 7 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

We respectfully ask that questions are submitted in writing in advance to the Town Council Office, The Carnegie by 2pm on Friday 3rd May in order to facilitate full and meaningful answers. Councillor Roy Brame Mayor of Thetford Thetford Town Council, The Carnegie, Cage Lane, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 2DS Email:mail@ thetfordtowncouncil.gov.uk