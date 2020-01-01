Search

Notice under the Trustee Act 1925 THE WAVENEY ASPHALT COMPANY LIMITED The Waveney Asphalt Company Pension Plan

PUBLISHED: 15:09 23 January 2020

Pursuant to Section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925 The Waveney Asphalt Company Pension Plan, (otherwise known as The Waveney Asphalt Directors Retirement Benefits Scheme) (the "Scheme") was established with effect from 8 December 1987.

The Waveney Asphalt Company Limited (company number 01894830) is the sponsoring employer of the Scheme. All contributions to the Scheme have ceased and the Scheme is being wound up, with effect from 26 June 2017.

The Scheme trustees have corresponded by post with all known members and other beneficiaries of the Scheme and, in due course, the Scheme will cease to exist. Accordingly, it is of vital importance that any person having a claim against or an interest in the Scheme and who has not received correspondence from Scheme trustees should make themselves known to the Scheme trustees. You may have a claim against or an interest in the Scheme if you were employed by The Waveney Asphalt Company Limited or any of its associated companies, even if only on a part-time basis.

Particulars of any claim should be set out in writing and sent to the contact noted below on or before 25 March 2020. If you fail to do so, the Scheme trustees will distribute the Scheme assets having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have been given notice. Upon writing, you should include details of your current address and any benefits to which you think you are entitled. It would be appropriate to include a copy of any documentation that supports your claim.

Notification is not required from individuals who are currently in receipt of a pension from the Scheme, who have transferred their Scheme entitlement to another pension scheme or arrangement or who are receiving correspondence relating to the Scheme from its trustees.

Particulars of any claims should be sent to:

The trustees of The Waveney Asphalt Company Pension Plan c/o Donna Lewis

KPMG LLP (UK) One Snow Hill Snowhill Queensway Birmingham B4 6GH

