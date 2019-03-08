Licensing Act 2003 Application for the Variation of a Premises Licence

An application in respect of The Ship Inn, Main Road, Brancaster, Norfolk PE31 8AP has been made to the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk as follows: Proposed Licensable Activities: Addition of an outside bar in a beach but style temporary structure within the existing licensed beer garden.

An application in respect of The Ship Inn, Main Road, Brancaster, Norfolk PE31 8AP has been made to the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk as follows: Proposed Licensable Activities: Addition of an outside bar in a beach but style temporary structure within the existing licensed beer garden. The application can be viewed in the Licensing Public register (www.west-norfolk.gov.uk) using reference 19/00487/LA_ VAR or by arrangement with the Licensing Team at the Council's Office, King's Court, Chapel Street, King's Lynn (telephone: (01553) 616200)).

Anyone wishing to object to this application should do so, in writing by 7th May 2019 to Environmental Health -Licensing, Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, King's Court, Chapel Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1EQ. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application to which a maximum fine of £5000 is liable on summary conviction. Applicant: Ventress Property Developments Ltd Date: 9th April 2019