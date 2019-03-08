Search

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2010

PUBLISHED: 00:00 29 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT at: Wild Foul Cottage, 77 High Street, Blakeney, Norfolk NR25 7NA Take notice that application is being made by: The Rural Architect Mr Kenneth Hitchen For planning permission to: Renovation and restoration works to Wild Foul Cottage. new two storey rear extension and conversion of an outbuilding to a dining area

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2010

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk NR27 9EN

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Mr Kenneth Hitchen Date 19-07-2019 Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure. `Owner' means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant' means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

