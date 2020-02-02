THE J&H BUNN CASH BENEFIT SCHEME (THE "SCHEME")

THE J&H BUNN CASH BENEFIT SCHEME (THE "SCHEME") Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925 that the Trustees of the Scheme are winding up the Scheme. If you believe you have entitlement to a benefit from or an interest in the Scheme ie because you are a former member or beneficiary or creditor then you are requested to write to the Trustees at the address below by 2 February 2020. Claimants' particulars should include their full name and address, date of birth and details of their claim with copies of supporting documents and be sent to: Trustees of the J&H Bunn Cash Benefit Scheme c/o Quantum Advisory 16 St Martin's Le Grand St Paul's London EC lA 4EN

After the expiry of this notice on 2 February 2020, the Trustees will proceed to wind up the Scheme. Benefits will only be provided to those persons whose valid claims and entitlements the Trustees have received notice of and it will not be liable to or in respect of any other person.

Any individuals who have already been contacted on behalf of the Trustees about this matter need not respond to this notice as the Trustees already have details of their claims and entitlements.

For the Trustees of the J&H Bunn Cash Benefit Scheme.

November 2019