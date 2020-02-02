Search

Advanced search

THE J&H BUNN CASH BENEFIT SCHEME (THE "SCHEME")

PUBLISHED: 16:03 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 28 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

THE J&H BUNN CASH BENEFIT SCHEME (THE "SCHEME")

Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925 that the Trustees of the Scheme are winding up the Scheme.

If you believe you have entitlement to a benefit from or an interest in the Scheme ie because you are a former member or beneficiary or creditor then you are requested to write to the Trustees at the address below by 2 February 2020. Claimants' particulars should include their full name and address, date of birth and details of their claim with copies of supporting documents and be sent to:

Trustees of the J&H Bunn Cash Benefit Scheme

c/o Quantum Advisory

16 St Martin's Le Grand

St Paul's

London

EC lA 4EN

THE J&H BUNN CASH BENEFIT SCHEME (THE "SCHEME")

Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 27 of the Trustee Act 1925 that the Trustees of the Scheme are winding up the Scheme.

If you believe you have entitlement to a benefit from or an interest in the Scheme ie because you are a former member or beneficiary or creditor then you are requested to write to the Trustees at the address below by 2 February 2020. Claimants' particulars should include their full name and address, date of birth and details of their claim with copies of supporting documents and be sent to:

Trustees of the J&H Bunn Cash Benefit Scheme

c/o Quantum Advisory

You may also want to watch:

16 St Martin's Le Grand

St Paul's

London

EC lA 4EN

After the expiry of this notice on 2 February 2020, the Trustees will proceed to wind up the Scheme. Benefits will only be provided to those persons whose valid claims and entitlements the Trustees have received notice of and it will not be liable to or in respect of any other person.

Any individuals who have already been contacted on behalf of the Trustees about this matter need not respond to this notice as the Trustees already have details of their claims and entitlements.

For the Trustees of the J&H Bunn Cash Benefit Scheme.

November 2019

Most Read

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning of ice for region amid plummeting temperatures

A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being found injured on A47

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Woman stole £78,000 from mother-in-law with dementia

Sharon Bruce, who stole £78,000 from her mother-in-law, had five years of unopened mail at her home Photo: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists