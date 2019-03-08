Search

Application for a Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 10:26 22 May 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Debra Lynn Wright has applied in respect of The Hare and Barrel Hotel, 80 Brandon Road, Watton IP25 6LB for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to allow for Premises opening times, Supply of alcohol, recorded music, live music, dancing & exhibition of films

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that Debra Lynn Wright has applied in respect of The Hare and Barrel Hotel, 80 Brandon Road, Watton IP25 6LB for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to allow for Premises opening times 00:00 -00:00 Monday - Sunday, Supply of alcohol, recorded music, live music, dancing & exhibition of films Sunday - Thursday 08:00 -00:00, Friday & Saturday 08:00 - 01:00.

Representations to this application must be made in writing by 05/06/2019 to the Licensing Team, Breckland Council, Elizabeth House, Walpole Loke, Dereham, NR19 lEE where applications can be inspected during office hours. It is an offence liable on summary conviction to a maximum fine of £5,000 to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application.

