SECTION 153 OF THE PLANNING ACT 2008

PUBLISHED: 16:00 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 29 July 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

REGULATION 6 OF THE INFRASTRUCTURE PLANNING (CHANGES TO, AND REVOCATION OF, DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDERS) REGULATIONS 2011

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO MAKE A NON-MATERIAL CHANGE TO THE FOLLOWING DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER:

The East Anglia Three Offshore Wind Farm Order 2017 (as amended) (S1 2017/826) (2017 Order (as amended))

1. An application has been made by East Anglia Three Limited (EATL) to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to make a non-material change to the 2017 Order (as amended) (Application). The contact details of the Applicant are: East Anglia Three Limited, 9th Floor, 320 Vincent Street, Glasgow G2 5AD and Eastangliathree@scottishpower.com.

2. The East Anglia Three Offshore Wind Farm Order 2017 (2017 Order) granted development consent to EATL for an offshore wind farm with a gross electrical output capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW) located approximately 69km off the coast of Suffolk. The East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm (Correction) Order 2018 was granted on 12 July 2018 to correct certain errors in the 2017 Order. Subsequently the 2017 Order was amended in June 2019 to increase the maximum generating capacity from 1,200MW to 1,400MW.

3. The Application seeks to make a non-material change to the Offshore Substations Stations (OSSs) and Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) comprised in the authorised project as follows:

• The changes in OSS parameters subject to the non-material change are:

o Reduction in the number of OSSs from 6 to 1;

o Increase in the number of pin piles per OSS jacket leg from 1 to 4; and

o Increase in the number of legs of the OSS from 4 to 6.

• The changes in WTG parameters subject to the non-material change are:

o Reduction in the maximum total number of WTGs from 172 to 121;

o Increase in the maximum tip height of 247 m to 262 m (relative to Lowest Astronomic Tide);

o Increase in the minimum air draught of all WTGs from 22 m to 24 m (relative to Mean High Water Springs); and

o Increase in rotor diameter from 220m to 230 m.

4. Hard copies of the application can be viewed at OrbisEnergy, Wilde St, Lowestoft NR32 1 HX. However, in light of the current public health situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) inspection is by appointment only. To arrange an appointment, please contact OrbisEnergy on 01502 563368. Infection prevention and control measures are in place.

5. The Application documents can also be accessed electronically at the following locations for review:

• The National Infrastructure Planning Portal here: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/eastern/east-angIia-three-offshore-wind-farm/

• The ScottishPower Renewables Website here: https://www.scottishpowerrenewables.com/ pages/east_anglia_three.aspx

6. The latest date that these documents will be available for inspection is 11.59pm, 30th September 2020.

7. A free digital copy of the Application can be obtained from the Applicant using the contact details provided above. Alternatively, a paper copy can be obtained from the Applicant by emailing Eastangliathree@scottishpower.com or by calling 07710 049240.

8. Due to ongoing restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19, it is preferable for any representation about the application to be sent by email to the Planning Inspectorate at EastAngliaThree@planninginspectorate.gov.uk. Alternatively, in writing to: National Infrastructure Planning, The Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square Temple Quay Bristol BS1 6PN. Please quote reference “East Anglia THREE (EN010056)” on any correspondence.

9. Please note that any representations received by the Planning Inspectorate in response to the consultation will be handled in compliance with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation and published on the Planning Inspectorate’s Infrastructure Planning Portal (https:// infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk) with all personal information removed.

10. The deadline for the receipt of representations in relation to the Application is 11.59pm, 30th September 2020.

East Anglia Three Limited

