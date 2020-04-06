Fitness challenge launched after community games cancelled

Peter Fox and Frances Rayner at the Downham Market Games 2019. Photo: Sarah Hussain Archant

Organisers of an annual community games have set up a fitness challenge to replace it after it was cancelled.

Frances Rayner at launch of Downham Market Games 2018. Picture: Ian Burt Frances Rayner at launch of Downham Market Games 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

The Downham Market Games, an annual sports event bringing hundreds of people together to raise money for charity, was set to take place in June but was cancelled in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But organisers have launched a fitness challenge in its place to keep the community active.

Frances Rayner set up The Downham Games 150 Challenge Facebook group to create an online community to inspire people to take part in physical activity during “this challenging time.”

She said: “We didn’t just want to leave our followers and supporters with nothing this year and on the back of the successful step challenge we did last year I thought that a community challenge would be great.

“Adults are recommended to take part in 150 minutes of physical activity a week and children 60 minutes a day.

“Our challenge is just that, for eight weeks, to work at getting to the recommended daily or weekly amount and exceeding where possible.

“This is not just for Downham Market residents this is for anyone who wants to take part.”

Local fitness professionals have produced videos that will be posted to the group to encourage and give people ideas.

Mrs Rayner said: “Everything in the group will be without cost and we will try to give some daily ideas of what can be done.

“As we get into it we want people to add some videos and comments of their own so we can see what people are doing.”

People participating in the challenge will receive a Downham Market Games 2020 medal at the end of it all.

She added: “There will be no charge for this and we will cover the costs with funds that we have raised from last year.

“We do not want anyone disadvantaged or not taking part because they think they cannot pay for a medal for themselves or their family.”

Organisers are asking people to take part by sharing their videos, stories, pictures and minutes by using the hashtag #DG150challenge and those not on social media can email thedownhamgames@gmail.com

