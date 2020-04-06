Search

Fitness challenge launched after community games cancelled

PUBLISHED: 17:44 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 06 April 2020

Peter Fox and Frances Rayner at the Downham Market Games 2019. Photo: Sarah Hussain

Peter Fox and Frances Rayner at the Downham Market Games 2019. Photo: Sarah Hussain

Organisers of an annual community games have set up a fitness challenge to replace it after it was cancelled.

Frances Rayner at launch of Downham Market Games 2018. Picture: Ian BurtFrances Rayner at launch of Downham Market Games 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

The Downham Market Games, an annual sports event bringing hundreds of people together to raise money for charity, was set to take place in June but was cancelled in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But organisers have launched a fitness challenge in its place to keep the community active.

Frances Rayner set up The Downham Games 150 Challenge Facebook group to create an online community to inspire people to take part in physical activity during “this challenging time.”

She said: “We didn’t just want to leave our followers and supporters with nothing this year and on the back of the successful step challenge we did last year I thought that a community challenge would be great.

“Adults are recommended to take part in 150 minutes of physical activity a week and children 60 minutes a day.

“Our challenge is just that, for eight weeks, to work at getting to the recommended daily or weekly amount and exceeding where possible.

“This is not just for Downham Market residents this is for anyone who wants to take part.”

Local fitness professionals have produced videos that will be posted to the group to encourage and give people ideas.

Mrs Rayner said: “Everything in the group will be without cost and we will try to give some daily ideas of what can be done.

“As we get into it we want people to add some videos and comments of their own so we can see what people are doing.”

People participating in the challenge will receive a Downham Market Games 2020 medal at the end of it all.

She added: “There will be no charge for this and we will cover the costs with funds that we have raised from last year.

“We do not want anyone disadvantaged or not taking part because they think they cannot pay for a medal for themselves or their family.”

Organisers are asking people to take part by sharing their videos, stories, pictures and minutes by using the hashtag #DG150challenge and those not on social media can email thedownhamgames@gmail.com

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

