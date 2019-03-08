PRESS NOTICE PREMISES LICENCE —VARIATION

Name of Applicant The Chapter of Norwich Cathedral Name of Premises The Cathedral of the Holy and Undivided Trinity Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises) The Chapter Office 65 The Close Norwich NR1 4DH

This application may be viewed at: Norwich City Council City Hall St Peters Street Norwich NR1 4DH

Proposed Variation: Application to vary the premises licence to include the Upper Green within the licensed area. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 4th September 2019

Closing Date: 2nd October 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Norwich City Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.