PRESS NOTICE PREMISES LICENCE —VARIATION
PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 September 2019
Archant
Name of Applicant The Chapter of Norwich Cathedral
Name of Premises The Cathedral of the Holy and Undivided Trinity
Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises) The Chapter Office 65 The Close Norwich NR1 4DH
This application may be viewed at: Norwich City Council City Hall St Peters Street Norwich NR1 4DH
Proposed Variation: Application to vary the premises licence to include the Upper Green within the licensed area. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 4th September 2019
Closing Date: 2nd October 2019
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Norwich City Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.
