Search

Advanced search

PRESS NOTICE PREMISES LICENCE —VARIATION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant The Chapter of Norwich Cathedral

Name of Premises The Cathedral of the Holy and Undivided Trinity

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises) The Chapter Office 65 The Close Norwich NR1 4DH

PRESS NOTICE PREMISES LICENCE —VARIATION

Name of Applicant The Chapter of Norwich Cathedral

Name of Premises The Cathedral of the Holy and Undivided Trinity

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises) The Chapter Office 65 The Close Norwich NR1 4DH

You may also want to watch:

This application may be viewed at: Norwich City Council City Hall St Peters Street Norwich NR1 4DH

Proposed Variation: Application to vary the premises licence to include the Upper Green within the licensed area. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 4th September 2019

Closing Date: 2nd October 2019

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Norwich City Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

Most Read

Meet the 5ft 1in Aviva worker chasing an Olympic weightlifting dream

Amy Williams, who is hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in weightlifting. Picture: Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘Hero’ paper boy, 13, battled to save 91-year-old who collapsed in driveway

Finn Blazer, now 14, pictured with mum Sue Blazer, has been commended for trying to save the life of a woman he found collapsed on his paper round. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

City ace set for England Under-21 captaincy

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is set for his second England Under-21 cap against Kosovo Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Meet the 5ft 1in Aviva worker chasing an Olympic weightlifting dream

Amy Williams, who is hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in weightlifting. Picture: Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘Hero’ paper boy, 13, battled to save 91-year-old who collapsed in driveway

Finn Blazer, now 14, pictured with mum Sue Blazer, has been commended for trying to save the life of a woman he found collapsed on his paper round. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

City ace set for England Under-21 captaincy

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is set for his second England Under-21 cap against Kosovo Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Family business with history across Norfolk set to close final store

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

“Listen to them now before it is too late” - men being urged to speak about mental health

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach. Photo: Beverley Bishop

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Firefighters tackling large strawstack blaze

The large strawstack fire in Werehan. Picture: MATTHEW FARMER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists