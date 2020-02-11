Application for a Premises Licence

THE BANNINGHAM CROWN Is seeking a new premises variation to premises license for The Crown Inn, Colby Road, Banningham NR11 7DY To extend the area for licensable activities to include the Paddock and Car Park of the grounds.

If you wish to object to this application written representations with full contact details should be made to the Licensing Authority below: Licensing Section, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9EN Representations should be made by 11th February 2020 This application may be viewed during office hours at the above office.