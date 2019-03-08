Search

Consent of individual to being specified as premises supervisor

PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 May 2019

T RASA VARANAUSKIENE 1 of 2 Picturehouse Court, Norwich NR5 8UA hereby confirm that I give my consent to be specified as the designated premises supervisor in relation to the application for premises licence by Rasa Varanauskiene relating to a premises licence for 31 Earlham West Centre, Norwich NR5 8AD and any premises licence to be granted or varied in respect of this application made by Rasa Varanauskiene concerning the supply of alcohol at RASA Cafe, 31 Earlham West Centre.

I also confirm that I am applying for, intend to apply for or currently hold a personal licence, details of which I set out below. Rasa Varanauskiene signed 14th May 2019 dated

