Swaffham CE VC Infant School School Organisation in Swaffham PROPOSAL TO CHANGE THE AGE RANGE OF SWAFFHAM COFE VC INFANT SCHOOL TO ADMIT PUPILS FROM 2 UP TO THE AGE OF 11 YEARS, FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2020.

Public Notices Archant

Notice is given in accordance with section 19(3) of the Education and Inspections Act 2006 that the Governing Body of Swaffham CofE VC Infant School, White Cross Road, Swaffham, Norfolk PR37 7RF, intends to make a prescribed alteration to change the age range of the school from 3 – 7 years to 2 – 11 years from 1 September 2020. Swaffham CofE VC Infant School will change its name to Heartwood CofE Primary School. The current capacity of the school is 180 and the proposed capacity will be 210. The Nursery will have 30 full time places for 2, 3 and 4 year olds. The current admission number for the school is 60 pupils and the proposed admission number will be 30 pupils. The current number on roll at the school is approximately 177.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Governing Body of the school will implement this proposal. This proposal could help reduce the volume of traffic in Swaffham as parents with more than one child would need only to drop their children off at one site instead of the current two schools; Infant and Junior. All statutory consultation requirements relating to this proposal have been complied with. This Notice is an extract from the complete proposal. Copies of the complete proposal can be obtained from https://norfolk.citizenspace.com/childrens-services/ swaffham-1 or by contacting the School Organisation Team (Bay 34), Floor 8, FREEPOST IH2076, Norfolk County Council, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH. Within four weeks from the date of publication of this proposal, any person may object to or make comments on the proposal by sending them to the School Organisation Team (Bay 34), Floor 8, FREEPOST IH2076, Norfolk County Council, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH or by email to schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk Signed: Clare Hedges, Chair of Governors, Swaffham CofE VC Infant School Publication Date: 27 February 2019