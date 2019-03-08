MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR NEARSHORE NATIVE SEAWEED CULTIVATION

Public Notice Archant

Notice is hereby given that Sustainable Seaweed Limited, 173 Cleveland Street, London, W1T 6QR has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to install and operate a commercial seaweed farm in the nearshore area off the North Norfolk Coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR NEARSHORE NATIVE SEAWEED CULTIVATION

Notice is hereby given that Sustainable Seaweed Limited, 173 Cleveland Street, London, W1T 6QR has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to install and operate a commercial seaweed farm in the nearshore area off the North Norfolk Coast. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at:

Port Of Wells Harbour Office, West Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AT

You may also want to watch:

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

- Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_ REGISTER/ search?area=3 and accessing the `make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2018/00437; However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice; Date: Thursday 1st August - Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent. The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.