Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:12 04 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Stephen James Medler trading as Stephen Medler Transport Ltd of Oaldands, Shortthorn Road, Stratton Strawless, Norwich, Norfolk NR10 5NU is applying for a licnece to use Oaldands, Shorthorn Road, Stratton Strawless, Norwich, Norfolk NR10 5NU as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Stephen James Medler trading as Stephen Medler Transport Ltd of Oaldands, Shortthorn Road, Stratton Strawless, Norwich, Norfolk NR10 5NU is applying for a licnece to use Oaldands, Shorthorn Road, Stratton Strawless, Norwich, Norfolk NR10 5NU as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Crews to stay overnight as fire still burning at ‘completely destroyed’ business

The aftermath of a fire in Rackheath. Photo: Daniel Bennett

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Crews to stay overnight as fire still burning at ‘completely destroyed’ business

The aftermath of a fire in Rackheath. Photo: Daniel Bennett

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

‘I got no support whatsoever’ - Grieving father slams police following son’s death

David Cossey. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘Stupid’ biker banned for hitting 108mph on a Norfolk B road

Tacolneston Photo: Google Street View

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Michael Bailey: Six things learned from Norwich City’s Millwall win – Rules, targets and a talent

An emotional Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich embraces Marco Stiepermann of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/03/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists